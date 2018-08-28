Oligonucleotide Pool Market 2018-2023 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Available at Market Research Future

The study report worldwide Oligonucleotide Pool Market covers the market analysis for the regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific/ Southeast Asia and Row and country analysis of China, Japan, and India focusing on top manufacturers in world market and the market share they hold including their contribution to the market growth

Oligonucleotide Pool Market Leading Players:

Agilent Technologies, Creative Biogene, CustomArray, Inc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., MYcroarray, Sigma Aldrich, TriLink BioTechnologies, and Twist Bioscience are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Oligonucleotide Pool Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Get Premium Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2556

Global Oligonucleotide Pool Market – Overview:

It has been noted that global oligonucleotide pool market is growing at moderate pace and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8.5%. Oligonucleotide pool market is driven by three major factors such as huge investments from big pharmaceutical companies in oligonucleotide therapeutics for drug development, CMO’s involvement in manufacturing therapeutic oligonucleotides and wide application areas offered by the oligonucleotides.

There are only small number of approved oligonucleotide drugs available in the market. Currently there are only three drugs available in the U.S. Having said that, according to Nitto Denko Avecia internal research, nearly 116 oligonucleotides were in active clinical trials as of August 2015. Very few of the oligonucleotide drug sponsors have their own in-house cGMP manufacturing facilities. On the other hand, more than half of the oligonucleotides in the clinical development stage are manufactured by the contract manufacturing organizations (CMO). As more number of oligonucleotides are on the verge of regulatory approval, the demand for such oligonucleotides will increase in the market. The increased demand is likely to force the CMO’s to increase their capacity and improve efficiency in manufacturing the oligonucleotides. CMO’s are adopting different strategies to increase the manufacturing capacity. For example, in 2014, German CMO BioSpring added a midscale synthesizer to increase the capacity. Nitto Denko Avecia, the leading CMO has implemented the use of thin film evaporation in order to concentrate product solutions prior to lyophilisation which results in larger final batches of custom oligos. The increasing involvement of the CMOs in order to cater to the demand of oligonucleotides is likely to boost the growth of the oligonucleotide pool market.

Global Oligonucleotide Pool Market – Competitive Analysis:

February, 2017 – Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. had announced the acquisition of oligo manufacturing business of GeneWorks (Australia). This acquisition by the company enhances the capacity for direct sales of genomic products in Asia-Pacific region. Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) is one of the leading biotechnology company that is involved in manufacturing, developing nucleic acid products for the life sciences industry. The company mainly sells and distributes short strands of DNA called oligonucleotides. The company’s essential business is the creation of custom oligonucleotides for molecular biology applications. IDT has created restrictive innovations for genomics applications, which include generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, qPCR, and RNA interference. The products offered by the company serves many of the small university academic research, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, and pharmaceutical development all around the world. The company is specialized in Custom Oligonucleotides, DNA Synthesis, Synthetic Biology, RNA Synthesis, Synthesis Reagents, Next generation sequencing, Nucleic Acid Synthesis, Genes & gene fragments, Primers, GMP Manufacturing, Genotyping, Probes, RNAi, qPCR, and CRISPR genome editing.

December, 2016 – Agilent Company announced the acquisition of Multiplicom N.V., a Leading European Diagnostics Company. On this acquisition Herman Verrelst, vice president said “The acquisition of Multiplicom significantly strengthens our presence in the genomics market”. Agilent is one of the leaders in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company provides services to laboratories all around the world with its instruments, services, consumables, applications and expertise. Agilent mainly focuses on six major industries which involve food, environmental and forensics, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, chemical and energy and research. The company with its three brands CrossLab combines, Dako Agilent Pathology Solutions and Agilent OpenLAB Software Suite is innovating and providing special services to laboratories with high technology.

Get Quality Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2556

Global Oligonucleotide Pool Market – Regional Analysis:

As per Market Research Future analysis, the global oligonucleotide pool market has grown tremendously in Asia-Pacific. Geographically, North America holds the largest share of more than 42.2% of oligonucleotide pool market and is expected to be the leading market during 2016-2022. The major factor that influences the growth of the North American oligonucleotide pool market is the existence of large number of small scale and big scale manufacturers of oligonucleotide pool and service providers in the region.

After North America region, Europe market is the second largest market in the global oligonucleotide pool market. Increasing investment by organizations in the field of genomics serves as a significant driver for this region. Whereas Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market due to increasing R&D funding by the developing countries like China and India for the development of oligonucleotide products.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

2.5 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Big Pharmaceutical Companies Investing In Oligonucleotide Therapeutics For Drug Development

4.2.2 Increased Involvement Of CMOs In Manufacturing Therapeutic Oligonucleotides.

4.2.3 Wide Application Areas Offered By The Oligonucleotides

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Complexity In The Manufacturing Technique And Inaccuracy Of Oligonucleotides.

4.4 Opportunities

…Continued!

Reports Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2556