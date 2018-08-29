Baby Gourmet Food Market Research Report by Size, Share, Trend, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2022

Market Overview:

The baby gourmet foods are prepared by combining the purees of a variety of fruits, vegetables and other whole food ingredients. The high nutritive value to these foods makes them very significant during the initiation of baby’s solid food consumption. The increasing demand for high-quality baby foods in the global market is driving the expansion of the global baby gourmet food market.

The increasing demand for ready-to-feed baby formula and increasing expenditure on quality food for infants are majorly fueling the growth of the global baby gourmet food market. The rapidly increasing population in the developed and developing regions and the increasing disposable incomes are playing a vital role in the expansion of the global baby gourmet food market.

The availability of baby gourmet foods with creative combinations of complex flavors, inclusion of organic ingredients, and no added preservatives are generating a surge in demand for baby gourmet food in the global market. The innovative approaches by the baby gourmet food manufacturing companies such as availability of re-sealable, recyclable and bio-degradable packaging are impacting positively on the expansion of the global baby gourmet food market.

However, the high cost, increasing concerns regarding the quality of ingredients and lack of awareness regarding the availability of such products in developing and underdeveloped region are likely to impose restraints on the growth of the global baby gourmet food market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players Analysis:

The increasing investments in research and developing for introducing new flavors and innovative products with unique combinations are strengthening the competition among the players of the global baby gourmet food market. The market for baby gourmet food is an emerging market; hence there are multiple opportunities for the global baby gourmet food market to flourish with the entry of new players. The existing players are planning the expansion of their businesses through strategic mergers and acquisitions in order to sustain the highly competitive environment of the global baby gourmet food market.

In June 2018, Nestle, the leading food company of the world, has announced the development of vegan baby formula and has filed a patent for this product. The product is specially designed for the babies with milk allergies and is made from potato protein microparticles, which makes it cost effective yet highly-nutritive for babies.

Some of the prominent payers of the global baby gourmet food market are Kuhne Gourmet Selection, Fig, Baby Gourmet Foods Inc, Parent’s Choice, Squoosh, Crockery Gourmet, Grocery & Gourmet Food, Fresh Gourmet, Yogourmet, Taffy Town and Folgers.

Segmental Analysis:

The global baby gourmet food market has been segmented on the basis of ingredients and product type. Based on ingredients, the baby gourmet food market is segmented into fruits, vegetables, grains and cereals, dairy, and others. Based on product type, the baby gourmet food market is segmented into pro-biotic cereal, baby meals, snacks, starting solids, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global baby gourmet food market has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The baby gourmet food market in the North America region is projecting significant growth due to the increased expenditure on high-quality food, rise in demand for ready-to-feed baby formula and the presence of leading players of the global baby gourmet food market in this region.

The Europe region is growing at a noteworthy pace in the global market for baby gourmet food owing to the increasing inclination towards ready-to-feed organic baby foods and increase in disposable incomes in this region. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to expand significantly due to the increasing awareness regarding the high nutritive value of baby gourmet foods in the emerging economies and rapidly increasing population in this region.