Dyestuff Market 2014 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2020

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has released a market study on the global black color dyestuff market for textile fibers, estimating the market to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2014 and 2020 and reach a value of US$1.88 billion by the end of the forecast period.The report, titled “Dyestuff (Black Color) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020”, signifies that, in 2013, this market stood at US$1.10 billion in terms of market value and 416.0 kilo tons in terms of production volume. According to the report, in 2013, the black color dyestuff market for polyester fibers accounted for a majority share among all product segments of the global black color dyestuff market for textile fibers. Over the forecast period, this product segment is expected to report the fastest growth owing to the steady rise in demand for black dyestuff.

The global apparel industry emerged as the biggest consumer of the black color dyestuff for textile fibers, accounting for 53% of the overall demand in 2013. Other end-use industries such as agricultural textiles, automotive textiles, and protective clothing are also registering significant growth on account of rising demand for black color dyestuff for textile fibers.The markets for automotive and agricultural textiles are experiencing a surge in the demand for black color dyestuff for textile fibers from technical textiles, which is expected to propel the market to a great extent. Other than this, the growing demand for polyester fibers and other technical textiles from the home textiles and apparel industries are projected to drive the demand for black color dyestuff over the forecast period.

Among regional black color textile fiber dyestuff markets, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading consumer, accounting for more than 55% of the global demand for black color dyestuff for textile fibers in 2013. The rising demand from the markets for automotive, apparels, and home and agricultural textiles is likely to stimulate the global black color dyestuff market for textile fibers in the region during the period between 2014 and 2020, states the report.On the other hand, the black color dyestuff market for textile fiber in the Rest of the World regional segment is predicted to report the fastest growth during the forecast period. The high consumption of black color dye stuff for textile fibers in the Middle East and Latin America is propelling the demand for the same in these regions to a significant extent. In addition to this, North America and Europe are projected to exhibit positive movement owing to recovering economic conditions in these regions over the forecast period.

