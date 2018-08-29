How to find a unique 925 sterling silver necklace for your mother or daughter

The first thing that you will have to look into when buying sterling silver jewellery is that it has ‘925’ or ‘SS’ engraved on it. But look out for those who claim that what they are selling are genuine silver making use of the 925 marking but are selling jewellery that is far cheaper than that of the regular price of sterling silver. If this is the case, then you may want to consider other indications that show you are buying pure silver like for instance its composition. Usually the composition of sterling silver will include 9.5 percent which is silver and 7.5 percent which is copper and other possible metals needed to create durable jewellery. Copper is one of the known metals that can give shape to silver. It is strong enough to allow you to make use of silver for a longer period of time.

Listen to yourself, and go with what feels right. Years ago in my art show booth, I heard a mother trying to talk her daughter out of the necklace she’d carefully chosen. It made me groan- what a way to sabotage that child’s ability to make up her own mind. I was surely witnessing a neurosis in the making.

925 silver necklaces are beautiful when they are polished. I would encourage you to use of cotton cloth to clean them once in a while. To keep the shine repeatedly, make sure you polish them. For cases where the necklace that has been kept for a long time, then a polishing paste would be needed to bring back the shine again.

The kind of sterling silver necklace you buy depends on what you'll be using it for. Some girls wish to use their jewelry everyday, whereas others wish to stay it for special occasions. Or, they'll even wish to wear silver with bound outfits. the top use should be unbroken in mind once shopping for the silver jewelry.

