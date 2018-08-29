Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “IRS Regulation on Fringe Benefits Taxation” attendees will Understand the IRS view on fringe benefits taxation. Attendees will also be able to better identify and calculate the fair market value of fringe benefits for taxation purposes. The event will be held LIVE on Thursday, Sep 06, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM PST.

The details of the IRC exceptions allowed by the IRS will be detailed and explained to participants. Many companies are providing more fringe benefits to employers more than ever before, thereby reducing company costs but raising employee morale. The IRS for non-taxable fringe benefits puts a lot of regulation around how the fringe benefit is given and when that also determines if a thought non-taxable item may end up being taxable.

The 60-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Dayna Reum is currently the Director of Payroll Operations at Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Dayna has been heavily involved in the payroll field over 17 years. Starting as a payroll clerk at a small Tucson company, Dayna moved on to be a Payroll Team Leader at Honeywell Inc. During Dayna’s time at Honeywell she obtained her FPC (Fundamental Payroll Certification) through the American Payroll Association. She also received several merit awards for Customer Service and Acquisitions and Divestitures.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Review FMV (Fair Market Value) and how the IRS determines it.

• Discussion on No additional cost services, employee discounts, working condition fringe benefits & De minims Fringe Benefits.

• Review qualified transportation benefits

• Discuss several excludable fringe benefits such as Retirement planning, athletic facilities, achievement awards etc

• Discuss fringe benefits that should be taxable

• Review Moving/Relocation Expenses

• Review executive taxation items, like spousal travel. Company aircraft usage etc.

• Once a benefit is determined taxable, how to handle it

• The brief overview of how to handle any fringe benefits that AP pay

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/fringe-benefits?utm_source=webnewswire&utm_medium=webnewswire.com

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

For more information, visit

www.edupliance.com

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com