North America will dominate the Blockchain in Infrastructure Market during the forecast 2018-2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Blockchain in Infrastructure Market: By Type (Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain, Others (Hybrid Blockchain)); By Industry (Government & Public Sector, Real Estate, Healthcare, Logistics, Supply Chain & Transportation, Others); By Application (Transportation, Construction, Others); & By Geography – Forecast Period (2018–2023)” the Blockchain in Infrastructure Market will be driven by the growing demand for Blockchain technology from the construction and transportation sectors over the forecast period.
North America to Dominate the Blockchain in Infrastructure Market
North America will dominate the Blockchain in Infrastructure Market during the forecast period as many industries are funding the development of technology. Asia Pacific will exhibit a significant growth rate due to the growing investments in the financial sector. Europe will also have a significant share in the market over the forecast period.
The use of Blockchain in the construction sector is expected to promote the growth of the Blockchain in Infrastructure market over the forecast period. Blockchain is used to accumulate sensor data from buildings in a trustworthy manner. It is recommended for housing projects as it can record and manage variations building information model (BIM) over the phases of design and construction. Blockchain technology is also used to track contracts, payments, and material flow in the supply chain.
- The adoption of technology-based applications such as exchanges, payments, and documentation will propel the demand for Blockchain technology.
- The increasing demand for Blockchain technology from industries such as banking, financial institutes, and insurance will boost the growth of the Blockchain platform.
- Growing economies will create a big demand for Blockchain solutions.
Key Players of the Blockchain in Infrastructure Market
The key players of the Blockchain in Infrastructure Market include ArcelorMittal, China Baowu Group, and JFE Blockchain in Infrastructure. ArcelOrMittal identifies new ways to categorize the trends in infrastructure such as measures for adapting to climate change, flood defences, hurricane resistant construction, and weather resistant coatings. China Baowu aims to provide a coordinated development of new materials, industrial services, modern trade logistics, and urban services. JFE has recently signed a five year outsourcing agreement with IBM to move its core systems to the IBM cloud.
The Blockchain in Infrastructure Market Is Segmented as Indicated Below:
The growth of the construction sector will promote the growth of the Blockchain in Infrastructure Market over the forecast period.
- Blockchain in Infrastructure Market – By Type
- Public Blockchain
- Private Blockchain
- Others (Consortium/Hybrid Blockchain)
- Blockchain in Infrastructure Market – By Industry
- Government & Public Sector
- Real Estate
- Healthcare
- Logistics, Supply Chain & Transportation
- Others
- Blockchain in Infrastructure Market – By Application
- Transportation
- Road
- Bridges
- Barriers
- Rail
- Tracks
- Rail Cars
- Construction
- Others
- Blockchain in Infrastructure Market – By Geography (18+ countries)
- Blockchain in Infrastructure Market Entropy
- Company Profiles
- ArcelorMittal
- China Baowu Group
- HBIS Group
- NSSMC Group
- POSCO
- Shagang Group
- Tata Blockchain in Infrastructure Group
Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.
