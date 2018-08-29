Temperature Sensors Market – Historical Analysis, Current Market Scenario and the Potential of the Market till 2023

Market Highlights

The study reveals that temperature sensors is trending in North America region. The global temperature sensors market is expected to witness a high growth in the coming years. However, the temperature sensors has its applications including in Food industries, Petrochemical, oil and energy industries are deploying temperature for production and monitoring to maintain consistency and quality. Moreover, the increasing focus on workplace safety is driving the deployment of temperature sensors for work floor monitoring. Consumer electronics are also expected to drive the demand for temperature sensors. Intense competition in the consumer electronics industry is pushing OEMs to offer new features in devices, are driving the growth temperature sensors.

The study indicates that the spiraling demand for environment-friendly and low cost temperature sensors is creating a large scope for small players to venture into the market. However, in 2016, the top six players commanded less than 20% of the global Temperature Sensors Market. Among these, Texas Instruments Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and General Electric Company were the top three players in the same year. These players are aiming at improving research and development facilities along with continuous innovation to introduce sensors that are in line with the changing requirements of end-use industries.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3760

The Temperature sensors Market is growing rapidly over 4.8% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD $~5.93 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Temperature sensors Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Temperature sensors market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is dominating the global temperature sensor market and accounted for a largest market share of close to 40%. The Key Vendors such as Honeywell International, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic and many more are the major player in this market. Europe market in 2016, owing to major Temperature sensors manufacturing companies based out here. This region is expected to grow further in the coming years of the Temperature sensors market. Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing region for temperature sensors market due to increasing demand for high performance sensors. China and India will be contributing the most in temperature sensors market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Temperature sensors Market are – Siemens A G (Germany), Stmicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. (U.K), UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S), Analog Devices Inc. (Us), Texas Instruments Inc. (Us), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (Us), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S), ABB Limited (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Corporation (Us) among others.

Segments:

The global Temperature sensors market has been segmented on the basis of product types, alloys used, applications, end -users and region.

Temperature sensors Market by Product Types:

Thermocouples

Infrared temperature sensors

Bimetallic temperature sensors

Temperature sensor IC’s

Thermistors

Non-Contact Sensors

Resistive temperature detectors

Fiber optic temperature sensors

Others

Temperature sensors Market by Alloy Type:

Type K

Type M

Type E

Type J

Type C

Type N

Type T

Others

Temperature sensors Market by Applications:

Power Industry

Energy & power

Chemicals and petrochemical

Oil & gas

Automotive

Advanced fuels

Metals

Food & beverages

Others

Temperature sensors Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/temperature-sensors-market-3760

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Professional service/solution providers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Temperature sensor-related associations

Temperature sensors manufacturers

Component suppliers

Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

Research institutes and organizations

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes,

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Temperature Sensors Market: By Product Type (%)

Figure 3 Temperature Sensors Market: By Alloy Used (%)

Figure 4 Temperature Sensors Market: By Applications (%)

Figure 5 Temperature Sensors Market: By Region (%)

Figure 6 North America Temperature Sensors Market, By Product Type (%)

Figure 7 North America Temperature Sensors Market, By Alloy Used (%)

Figure 8 North America Temperature Sensors Market, By Applications (%)

Figure 9 North America Temperature Sensors Market, By Region (%)

Figure 10 Europe Temperature Sensors Market, By Product Type (%)

Figure 11 Europe Temperature Sensors Market, By Alloy Used (%)

Figure 12 Europe Temperature Sensors Market, By Applications (%)

Figure 13 Europe Temperature Sensors Market, By Region (%)

Figure 14 Asia-Pacific Temperature Sensors Market, By Product Type (%)

Figure 15 Asia-Pacific Temperature Sensors Market, By Alloy Used (%)

Figure 16 Asia-Pacific Temperature Sensors Market, By Applications (%)

Figure 17 Asia-Pacific Temperature Sensors Market, By Region (%)

Figure 18 Row Temperature Sensors Market, By Product Type (%)

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com