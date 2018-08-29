Tingkat Specialist Kim Paradise Delivers Home-Cooked Meals to Your Doorstep

Kim Paradise delivers healthy, delicious and affordable home-cooked meals straight to your doorstep. The company accepts individual and group orders for lunch and dinner to customers in Singapore.

[SINGAPORE, 29/08/2018] – Kim Paradise, a Tingkat specialist, delivers healthy, delicious and affordable home-cooked meals straight to your doorstep. The company accepts individual and group orders for lunch and dinner to customers in Singapore. The delivery service is intended for individuals and families who do not have the time to prepare and serve healthy meals for lunch and dinner on a daily basis.

Tingkat Delivery

Kim Paradise delivers Tingkat lunch and dinner to homes. The meals are prepared with less MSG, oil and salt which typically, is found in high quantities in most fast food chain meals. Kim Paradise prepares and delivers meals for individuals and families who are too busy with work and education to prepare their own meals. The company also delivers for confined patients such as post-partum mothers and for people throwing a party for any occasion.

Kim Paradise Serves a Wide Range of Delicious and Nutritious Meals

The menu of Kim Paradise contains over 200 delicious and nutritious meals prepared to suit the taste of local Singaporeans. The company has several packages on the menu available to cater to individuals, small group or large group of people for all occasions.

The menu of Kim Paradise includes:

• Meals for Home (Tingkat)

• Meals for Health

• Food Box (Bento Meals)

• Confinement Specialist

• Simply Buffet

• Mini Party Set

About Kim Paradise

Kim Paradise is a home meal delivery service company in Singapore. The company has been operating for over 10 years since it was co-founded by Madam Tan Swee Kim. It began as ‘Kim’s Kitchen’ which grew to become the largest home meal delivery service company in Singapore, serving up to 4,000 people per day. For 25 years, Madam Kim has remained true to her promise to serve high-quality food for a delectable experience.

For orders and more information about Kim Paradise, visit their website at https://www.kimparadise.com.sg.