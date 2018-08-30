Global Critical Care Equipment Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global Critical care equipment Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

Critical care equipment includes a large array of equipment used for critical and intensive care of the patients. The equipment such as heart monitor, pulse oximeter, infusion pump, ventilators are vital for providing better care and treatment to patients. The increase in prevalence of heart diseases and rising geriatric population is the major motivator of critical care equipment market. The factors such as rapid adoption of digitization trends and illness due to sedentary lifestyle are also accounted for propelling the growth of market. The critical care equipment is generally costly and requires skilled professionals to operate them, lack of skilled professionals and costly equipment are the major restraining factor for the growth of market. The technological advancement in equipment has led to better accessibility of critical care to patients of all income level hence creating more room for growth of market in future. The increased investment from government in healthcare sector especially in emerging economies will also contribute in growth of market in coming years.

The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World geographically. The Asia pacific market is expected to grow at fast pace in forecasted period due to supportive government regulations, rapid investments and development of large number of hospitals in the region. The North America region holds the major market share due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and rapid increase in geriatric population, moreover the region also has high prevalence rate of coronary artery diseases. The Europe region follows North America in market share because of its healthcare infrastructures and rising number of geriatric population.

The company engaged in Critical care equipment market provides various types of equipment such as cardiac monitoring devices, ventilators, infusion pumps, pulse oximeter, crash carts, tubes, catheters and so on. The presence of large array of companies in the segment makes the market highly competitive. The major players in the segment are GE healthcare, Philips N.V., beside them other key players in market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Becton Dickinson and Company, Beurer GmbH, BPL Medical Technologies Ltd, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, Hamilton Medica, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Maquet Holding B.V & Co. KGaA, Meditronic PLC, Morepen, Nihon Kohden Corporation and so on.

The report covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Critical care equipment market

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Critical care equipment

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Critical care equipment

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.