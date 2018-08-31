Europe’s Dominion in Dental Restorative Supplies Sales to Remain Incontestable, says Fact.MR

Demand for dental restorative supplies is likely to be on an upswing as several industry-specific and macroeconomic factors continue to influence the dental space. Technological advancements have not left any domain untouched with manufacturers of dental restorative supplies focusing on new innovations in their product lines, says Fact.MR report. Manufacturers of dental restorative supplies are focusing on developing and using advanced material in a bid to enhance the customer satisfaction quotient, achieving sustenance in the competitive Dental Restorative Supplies Market place. FactMR envisages that the demand for dental restorative supplies is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 4.1% in terms of value during the period of assessment, 2018-2028. Sales of dental restorative supplies during the said period are likely to surpass US$ 6,000 Mn by end of 2028, says the report.

Sales of dental restorative supplies are likely to remain influenced with increasing investments in the dental space. This aspect is further fuelled with growing edentulous population that prefers unanchored dentures and dental cosmetic procedures. In addition, the rising oral disease burden globally is anticipated to impact the growth of the dental restorative supplies market. World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that oral disease treatments are the fourth most expensive resulting in high economic burden among low and middle class population.

Distributors of dental restorative supplies are playing a major role in enhancing the visibility of dental restorative supplies across regional markets, reveals Fact.MR report. They are focused on enhancing the customer-manufacturer relationship to obtain tangible benefits and are providing information on price adjustments and changing trends. The report says that the dental restorative supplies are driven toward customers largely by distributors as most of the composite material manufacturers are small scale players.

Sales of dental restorative supplies are expected to remain concentrated in the developed counties of Europe region, particularly the EU-4. Fact.MR foresees that the demand for dental restorative supplies in Europe region is largely influenced with growing cases of dental diseases, which is expected to translate into sales crossing US$ 1,800 Mn in Europe by 2028 end. The market for dental restorative supplies in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to be optimistic and manufacturers of dental restorative supplies can expect significant momentum in the emerging countries of China and India during the assessment period. Closely following the suit, developed countries in North America, particularly the United States, are likely to showcase notable demand for dental restorative supplies on the back of increasing occurrences of root canal in the region.

Composite dental restorative supplies are estimated to witness significant demand and adoption during the period of forecast. Sales of composite dental restorative supplies are estimated to touch US$ 2,200 Mn owing to their high durability and availability in different shades suiting the aesthetic requirements of the customer. However, their post-operative sensitivity is expected to confine their scope of application in some cases. On the contrary, impression material is gaining high traction owing to rising demand for indirect restoration procedures, says the report.

Demand for dental restorative supplies in dental clinics is projected to expand at a relatively robust rate throughout the period of assessment as compared to hospitals. Hospitals lack wards needed for dental restoration, which is limiting use of dental restorative supplies in the hospital sector.

Future prospects of the dental restorative supplies market are expected to be bullish on account of changing customer approach toward dental aesthetics and treatment of dental caries coupled with increasing number of dental procedures worldwide. Moreover, environmental concerns associated with use of mercury in dental restorative supplies has led to the development of ceramic material and glass ionomers that deliver higher customer satisfaction in turn facilitating momentum to the adoption of dental restorative supplies.

