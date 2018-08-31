Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Size Estimated To Reach USD 96,008 Million in 2026

According to a new research published by Polaris Market Research the Net-Zero Energy Buildings market is anticipated to reach over USD 96,008 million by 2026. In 2017, the commercial net-zero energy buildings segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

Request For Sample Of This Research Report @ https://bit.ly/2PUmL7U

Several stringent energy consumption regulations passed by governments worldwide have boosted the adoption of net-zero energy buildings. Growing concerns regarding environment, depleting fuel resources, and increasing need to reduce energy consumption further support the growth of this market. Additionally, the increasing acceptance and reducing operation costs would boost market growth during the forecast period. Other factors supporting market growth include supportive government regulations, increasing awareness, and technological advancements. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with research and development further boost the market growth.

Browse Full Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/net-zero-energy-buildings-market

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing awareness among consumers, and rising environmental concerns drive the market growth in the region. The governments in the region are collaborating with engineers and architects to promote the adoption of Net-Zero Energy Buildings. Public structures and universities are adopting net-zero energy buildings owing to stringent government regulations, and the need to reduce operation costs. Numerous key players have adopted partnership and expansion strategies to increase their market share in net-zero energy building markets of the North American region.

The different types of net-zero energy buildings include residential, and commercial. In 2017, the commercial segment accounted for the highest market share. The awareness regarding green buildings, and reduction in operation costs encourage the commercial sector to invest in non-zero energy buildings. Commercial structures such as manufacturing plants, offices, and institutes are adopting net-zero energy buildings to reduce emissions and energy use. The residential sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Request For customization @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/net-zero-energy-buildings-market/request-for-customizatio