Kamdhenu Limited to increase 50% Production Capacity of ‘Kamdhenu SS 10000’ this Year

Kamdhenu Ltd., a full-scale one stop building materials solutions company is planning 50% increase in production capacity of ‘Kamdhenu SS 10000’ in Delhi NCR. Kamdhenu is receiving overwhelming response by customers and the demand for Kamdhenu SS10000 TMT Bars in the state is increasing rapidly in the region.

‘Kamdhenu SS 10000’ is an innovative product which has the characteristic to make new engineered reinforcement structures and smart architectural concepts more robust by providing perennial concrete-steel interlock. Developed to address the need for steel bar that can form the strongest bond with concrete, ‘Kamdhenu SS 10000’ is an outcome of quality research and advanced technology of UK.

Speaking on the business plans, Mr Sachin Agarwal, Director, Kamdhenu Limited said, “Today, customer is better informed and is increasingly considering the benefits & features of the product besides price-tags before making purchase decisions. Robust infrastructure growth and revival of housing sector coupled with customers trust in our strong product portfolio has enabled us to register strong performance in Delhi NCR. ‘Kamdhenu SS 10000’ has been well received by individual home builders and developers alike. We are committed to meet the increasing demand for high quality building materials in the state and towards this we are increasing our production capacity approx 50% in next year. We are also strengthening our foothold in the region by penetrating deeper and reaching out to the remote markets of the state.

Kamdhenu SS 10000’s unique doubled rib design, fatigue strength and ductility makes it much superior to ordinary steel bars. The distinctive design of ‘Kamdhenu SS 10000’ sets a benchmark of better interlock with concrete mix, giving more power to the structure. The two angular ribs on this steel bar amplify the interlock strength between steel and concrete thereby providing optimum security to structures that are subject to unexpected forces like seismic, dynamic impact etc. This makes it suitable for concrete reinforced structures like bridges, flyovers, dams, thermal and hydel plants, industrial towers, skyline buildings, underground platforms.

About Kamdhenu Limited:

Kamdhenu Group was founded in 1995 with a vision to provide Best Quality TMT Bars at Best Price. Today, led Mr Satish Kumar Agarwal, the company is the market leader in branded TMT Bars and ‘Kamdhenu TMT Bars’ is the largest selling TMT Bar in India with brand sales turnover of around Rs. 7000 crore. Kamdhenu follows franchisee model for its steel business to bring more transparency and dynamism to the operations of the company. Kamdhenu being TMT expert, has also launched earthquake resistant Kamdhenu SS10000 TMT Bar and Kamdhenu NXT, double rib TMT bar, next generation interlock steel. The company forayed into decorative paints business in 2008. It has a large presence in the country with over 10000+ dealers/distributors. It has been recently conferred with India Power Brand 2016, Asia’s Most Promising Brand – 2016 and World’s Best Brand 2015. An ISO 9001:2008 certified company, it is listed in BSE & NSE.

For further information, please visit https://www.kamdhenulimited.com