Online Voting Software – Poll Gateway

March 2017

This special edition of Innovators Race, to mark Capgemini’s 50th Anniversary year, received an impressive 928 submissions from 37 countries. From those submissions, 50 have presented their projects to a panel of experts who then nominated the finalists from the following themes.

PollGateway was one of these 50 shortisted submissions and was among top 10 positions for the ‘GovTech and Societal Enterprise’ theme that received highest votes of Capgemini Consultants in the InnovatorsRace50.

September 2017

The Society of Nuclear Medicine, India (SNM-India) is working to promote, encourage and help the development and advancement of Nuclear Medicine as a specialty in India.

Selecting right candidates for appropriate positions is one of the important aspects of healthy and smooth working of every society and elections play a very essential role into this selection. SNMI realised the importance of digital elections and partnered with PollGateway to conduct the online-digital elections in a safe and secure way.

The entire election process was successfully conducted without any glitch and PollGateway assisted at every stage. Some of the important key takeaways of the process include:

1. Managing members database with great accuracy.

2. Online voting accomplished with user distributed across : age (20 yrs – 80 yrs), geography, gender.

3. Validation of every individual member’s vote with an OTP.

4. Election results with great transparency.

Dr. Parag Aland, who is the Election officer at SNMI added “The SNMI society is extremely satisfied with the entire process.”

Being with the society at every stage of election process and helping the members with all the necessary resources and details by PollGateway turned this into a success story.

August 2018

ePathshala, the only bag-less and paperless school elected their representatives using PollGateway.

The school adopted CBSE and is already exploiting IT and eLearning to the fullest but the Management believes in well rounded development of their students to churn out responsible citizens of tomorrow. The school conducted elections on PollGateway with 100% participation the student’s body to elect representatives at the House level and Institute level.

PollGateway demonstrated ease and intuitive use, without which 100% participation remains only a wish. The realisation of the importance of voting in a democracy and comprehensive involvement in the electoral process at an early age, prepares students well to be a good citizen or a good leader.