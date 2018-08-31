Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024

The global unified communication as a service (UCaaS) market is prophesized to attract growth on the back of the need to switch from traditional business to communication-enabled business processes. Such a switch is expected to enhance the efficiency of various business operations. UCaaS is an emerging, ready-to-go technology that is permanently updated, pre-integrated, and standardized. The service leads to improved productivity and accelerated decision-making keeping the cost low.

The report foresees the global UCaaS market to be appropriately segregated as per deployment model, deployment type, service, end user, and delivery model. Hosted UCaaS solutions comprised as a part of the segmentation by deployment model are expected to be a major contributor to the market growth.

The researchers of the report have included an in-depth analysis of the global UCaaS market coupled with a focus on its competitive matrix. Each region of the market has been carefully studied to unveil hidden opportunities and growth prospects likely to show face in the coming years.

The world UCaaS market is expected to gain momentum and obtain strength to capture major growth prospects due to a significant rise in the number of people using mobile phones worldwide. As businesses spread across the globe, the need to communicate with each other effectively across the border has significantly augmented. Collaboration tools that could provide with improved and effective communication between employees are the need of the hour. As such, the need for UCaaS solutions rises thereof. However, the market is restrained by the lack of knowledge and awareness about UCaaS.

The emergence and increasing popularity of bring your own device (BOYD) trend has bolstered the growth of the world UCaaS market. UCaaS solutions not only provide improved services but also tighten security and enhance reliability, especially that of corporate devices. Furthermore, with the phenomenal penetration of mobile phones on a global platform, the market for UCaaS is prophesized to obtain an immense opportunity for growth.

So far as regional dominance is concerned, North America leads the market for UCaaS and is prophesized to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Much of the growth of the region is attributed to the well-developed network infrastructure and tech-savvy workforce. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is also anticipated to embrace a highly lucrative growth in the market. A rising number of businesses are making a move toward the adoption of UCaaS solutions. Availability of a cheap and large workforce proficient in globally recognized languages and customer service could offer scores of opportunities for the establishment of contact center services, thereby adding to the demand for UCaaS.