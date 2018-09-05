China to witness tremendous growth in the Global Life Insurance Market

Life Insurance Market Overview:

Life insurance is a mutual agreement between an insurer and insurance policy holder, where the insurer assures to pay a beneficiary predefined sum of money in exchange for a premium, upon the demise of the policy holder. Depending on the agreement which is made, other unfortunate accidents such as terminal illness or critical illness can also offer the chance for insurance claim. The policy holder generally pays a premium, either regularly or as one lump sum. Other expenses, such as funeral expenses, can also be included in the benefits of the policy holder. The market of specific life insurance is gaining popularity over various other kinds of insurance policies all over the world.

Drivers and Restraints:

Global Life Insurance Market is estimated to grow in forecasted period owing to supporting factors such as increment in the working population over the world, growth in number of organizations which are offering life insurance policies at lowest premium rates, and individual’s and employee’s interest in subscriptions of multiple life insurance policies for financial stability and assurance for their families. In addition, government’s policies for life insurances and major tie-ups of public and private organizations are supporting the market growth. However, lack of awareness about benefits of life insurance and fewer interests are hindering the market.

Geographic Segmentation

Based on geography the Global Life Insurance Market primarily segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and North America. North America and Europe regions have already been emerged in the life insurance market. China is predicted to be leading the life insurance market in the emerging economies category. It has been growing rapidly from the few decades. In addition, market in India and Brazil are forecasted to be claiming significant part of the global market.

Key Players in Life Insurance Market:

AXA, Zurich Insurance group, China life insurance, Berkshire Hathaway, Prudential plc, United Health group, Munich Re Group, and Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A are the top companies leading the insurance market globally.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

