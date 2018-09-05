COLLEGESEARCH ANNOUNCES STUDENTS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2018

IITs win award for Best Industry Exposure, NIFT Delhi is Most Fashionable for 3rd Year Running

Institute of Aeronautical Engineering, Hyderabad is awarded for its marvelous infrastructure

Manipal University has been awarded for the Best Canteen and multi-cuisine cafeterias

NEW DELHI, SEPTEMBER 5, 2018: CollegeSearch.in, India’s leading college selection and admission website, has announced the winners of “Students’ Choice Awards” for colleges and universities, based exclusively on reviews by students and alumni. The reviews are meticulously scrutinized by the CollegeSearch team before determining the winners. Constituting of 2730 nominations and participation from thousand universities and colleges, nearly 10,000 enthusiastic students from across the country gave their feedback.

According to the reviews, IITs, NITs, NIFTs, Delhi University and Banaras Hindu University have been rated highly whereas private universities such as Symbiosis and Manipal University have also made a mark.

The award this year was conducted across 17 categories such as Best Faculty, Best Infrastructure, Best Canteen to mention a few. To widen the spectrum, 9 new categories were introduced this year, namely Best Commerce Colleges, Best Hotel Management Colleges, Best Engineering Colleges, Best B-Schools, Best Science Colleges, Best Architecture Colleges, Best Humanities & Arts Colleges, Best Law School and Best Private Universities. The universities and colleges were rated on a scale of 10 by students and alumni who also shared details about the institute’s offerings.

The detailed reviews are published on respective college profiles at CollegeSearch.in.

College of Engineering- Pune (COEP), one of the oldest colleges of Asia, has been awarded under the “Best Infrastructure” category. University Institute of Engineering & Technology, Chandigarh, Asansol Engineering College and Delhi Technical University have also been recognized under the same category.

IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, MNNIT Allahabad, NIT Trichy along with Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai continue to be favored as having the best faculties all over the country.

Apart from IITs and NITs, VIT Vellore, Harcourt Butler Technical Institute (Kanpur) and PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore are rated the most preferred amongst the “Best Engineering college” category.

Banasthali University and University of Delhi won the award for Most Popular Clubs and Societies having associations across academics, fine arts, culture and community for fostering students who are all-rounders.

Notable Students’ Choice Winners excluding the above, with their respective winning categories are mentioned below:

– Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani awarded as College with Best Infrastructure, College with Best Dorms, College with Best Sports Facilities, College with Best Industry Exposure, Best Engineering Colleges.

– Sharda University (SU), Greater Noida awarded as College with Best Canteen, College with Best Dorm, Most Fashionable College, College with Best Industry Exposure, Best Private University – 2018.

– University of Delhi, Delhi awarded as Most Fashionable College, University with Best Sports Facilities, and for most Popular Clubs and Societies in the College – 2018.

In addition to honoring colleges and universities across relevant categories, the Students’ Choice Awards recognize ‘students’ right to voice their opinion’ about their institutions, eliciting feedback that would help millions of other students in making an informed decision regarding their future course and college. While numerous rankings and awards are given to colleges every year, there is no other award in higher education that acknowledges colleges based on students’ opinions.

