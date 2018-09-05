Five Reasons Why SMBs Must Employ 24×7 Security Monitoring Solutions as an Effective IT Measure

Network security has become a prominent part of business strategies for businesses of all sizes. The employing of 24×7 security monitoring solutions is now recommended for all small and medium businesses (SMBs). This is owing to the fact that nearly two-thirds of all cyber breaches in 2017 targeted small businesses, according to the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report.

Here are a few reasons why SMBs must proactively take up a 24×7 security monitoring solution to combat several network security issues:

1. By employing a carefully-crafted monitoring solution tailored to business-specific needs, SMBs can gain access to a state-of-the-art cyber security resources. These provide them with great analytical muscle, sophisticated tools and a robust computing system that is well-equipped to deal with system vulnerabilities.

2. Save time/money/IT resources by improving real-time response to threats and breaches through continuous monitoring of the network and server. This also reduces the time spent on detection, since 24×7 security monitoring solutions enable vigilance on the system’s activities.

3.Minimize data breaches by reviewing security events and logs. Business can have a real-time tracking of such events and eventually improve the time of response to network and server security events.

4. SMBs tend to employ a patchwork of security defenses including firewalls, anti-virus, encryption, etc. Having a firm network security monitoring solution in place ensures an integrated, round-the-clock, and automated coverage that minimizes manual interventions and fills in such gaps in network security.

5. Employing efficient 247 security monitoring solutions will help organizations with stringent compliance and regulatory requirements. Federal organizations have prioritized cyber security and will soon introduce new legislations and laws to protect consumer data and penalize companies for being hacked. Having a firm network and server monitoring solution in place will reduce the legal risks on an SMB.

In the event of a security breach, an SMB may face staggering losses in business which are not immediately recoverable. With a robust network and server security solution in place, it can mitigate such losses in hindsight and help overcome significant challenges in your network security.

