How .Net Development Costs Could Mount up for Businesses

The demand for expert developers and versatile coding languages is the need of the hour in today’s dynamic competitive world. .Net Development has emerged as one of these innovative solutions for mobile and web, to increase business revenue and gain competitive edge.

According to a survey by Builtin Stats, approximately 41 million websites today are using ASP.net in their records. All this can be attributed to the fact that .Net is open source, scalable, interoperable, and extremely reliable and safe for application development.

However, there are three really important things that a business must know about .net development costs, as they tend to be relatively on the higher side.

Since .Net is mostly compatible with Windows, it only seems possible when you have a license version if the same. Initially, you could work on the community edition for free, but post development the business would incur significant .net licenses costs.

A Visual Studio and MSDN subscription can cost you up to $1,000 a year, and so on for other subscriptions. The initial total expense could come to around $1,500-2,000 and approx. $100 monthly later on.

As for the ASP.NET website development cost, this can cost your business anything between $3,000 to $500,000 by developers as a lump sum amount or charged on an hourly basis, depending on your specific needs.

Apart from this, even .net backend development could also incur considerable costs that would vary with differing needs.

Since .net application development has such expensive costs, especially related to software and licensing, it would be feasible mostly if it is outsourced to another company specializing in the same. By doing this, you not only narrow down your costs associated with development but also get to draw from the wide corpus of knowledge and expertise offered by these .net development vendors.

Suma Soft offers .net development expertise that is at par with industry level standards, and is competitively priced to help you reap the best at a reasonable cost. For more information, drop a mail at info@sumasoft.com .

To know more- www.sumasoft.com/dot-net-development-cost