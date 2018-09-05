Tired of Chasing a Full Night’s Rest? Buy Sleeping Pills Online to Treat Insomnia

As many as 16 million UK citizens are severely sleep deprived as a third (31%) report suffering from insomnia. This shocking statistic is one of several revealing the UK to be a destination filled with sleepless citizens. Two thirds (67%) of UK adults suffer from disrupted sleep, waking frequently during the night, while nearly a quarter (23%) sleep a maximum of 5 hours each night.

Furthermore, getting more sleep is the number one health priority for a quarter (26%) of UK adults, yet half of them are not actively treating their sleep problems with effective sleeping pills. What, exactly, is causing this pressing health issue from dominating in the UK?

Why the UK is Sleep Deprived

According to independent freelance sleep expert, Dr Neil Stanley, culture may play a significant role:

“One reason why the U.K. has such a problem with sleep is because we have created a 24-hour society more than any country in Europe. We have overnight television, supermarkets like Tesco are open all night and 10-15 years ago our government passed a law saying pubs could open for 24 hours a day.

This is in stark contrast to Paris, which has been closing down music clubs in residential areas; Switzerland – where it is hard to get a meal past 10 pm and it is forbidden to flush the toilet between midnight and 6am in some neighbourhoods, and places like Germany and Austria, where shops close early.”

Dr Stanley goes on to explain this fast-paced, “24/7” UK culture is incompatible with individual human health needs as well as the climate of the UK. While people in the UK may feel as if they should be functioning 24 hours a day, the actual climate is often cold and dark.

It is well known that cold and dark environments are conducive to sleep as they imitate night time which triggers the release of melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep induction and regulation.

On the other hand, people who live in sunny locations with sustained periods of daylight and sunshine may feel a lesser need for long periods of rest due to decreased melatonin activity as a result of their environment. It is clear that the culture of sleeplessness in the UK defies its climate, resulting in a largely sleep deprived nation.

How to Ensure You Get the Sleep You Need

Researchers have identified various habits and practices, collectively referred to as “sleep hygiene”, which should be integrated into the daily routine of anyone suffering from sleep deprivation or insomnia (which is sustained sleep problems occurring at least 3 times a week for a minimum of 3 months). The following is a list of recommended sleep hygiene practices:

1.) Avoid stimulants such as caffeine, tobacco, alcohol and other substances which interfere with sleep 4-6 hours before bedtime. Alcohol is particularly emphasised here as many people are under the mistaken impression that alcohol can help to induce sleep. While this is true initially, after a few hours it becomes a stimulant that reduces the length and quality of sleep.

2.) Ensure your bedroom is an environment conducive to restful sleep. As mentioned earlier in the article, cool, dark and quiet environments are best. This can be achieved with dark, heavy curtains or blackout blinds. An eye mask is also recommended to keep out the light. Make sure the room is well ventilated and has air conditioning to maintain a cool temperature if you are based in a location prone to hot weather. Finally, ensuring a comfortable mattress and pillow is essential for restful sleep.

3.) Establish a calming pre-sleep routine to mentally prepare you for relaxation and deep sleep. This can involve a host of relaxing activities such as taking a long, warm bath; reading in bed; meditating; doing yoga; and listening to soothing music. It is important to avoid all screens during this period as they are mental stimulants which prevent you from clearing your mind and winding down before bed.

4.) Do not eat excessively large or heavy dinners. This can also act as a body stimulant due to your body having to work hard to digest all the food when it is supposed to be resting. It is best to eat a light meal several hours before bedtime to ensure your body has time to digest beforehand.

5.) Only sleep when you are truly tired and do not excessively keep track of time. Obsessing about the time and the corresponding hours of sleep you will get is a sure way to avoid a full night of rest. This is because tracking sleep and forcing yourself to sleep when you are still alert results in anxiety. Anxiety is another mental stimulant that prevents you from relaxing in order to achieve a sound night’s sleep.

The above practices can be used in conjunction with sleeping medications in order to get the best results.

