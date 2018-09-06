Benefits of french language

After English, French is the second most spoken language in the world.

French is spoken on every continent (except Antarctica).

French is spoken in over 40 countries.

Many international companies, such as Dannon, Lacoste, Nestle’, and L’ore’ all are headquartered in a francophone country.

French is an official language in over 29 Countries and territories.

With over 40 francophone countries in the world, chances are you live near one!

French has over 300 million speakers in the world, you open yourself up to countless potential relationships by knowing their language and feel common with someone.

French is an Official language of a number of international organizations including the International Olympic Committee, the United Nations, and the Red Cross.Benefits of learning French langugae

Comic books are a beloved part of the In French-speaking countries. Asterix and Tintin are two very comic books stars whose tales were originally written in French.

Chanel, Dior, Louis, Vuitton, Hermes and Christian Louboutin are just a few of the French designers that dominate the fashion industry. With headquarters in Paris, and with Paris being one of the world`s fashion hubs.

Millions (Maybe even billions) of English words come from French. That`s… a lot Of words that you will have little to no trouble understanding the right of the bat!

All francophone countries like France, Canada, and Switzerland all rank among the top ten countries with the greatest scientific impact.

French is a romance language means it is derived from Latin. When you learn French, you will have a much easier time learning other romance languages, like Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and Romanian.

Paris is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. After learning French, you will be able to experience its beauty to the fullest extent.

Hollywood may reign supreme in the film industry, but the French more or less invented it. Well, Known The Lumiere brothers are credited as the first to make moving pictures. The French Film industry has a lot of great cineastes like Auguste and Louis Lumiere themselves, Geroge Melies, Jean-Luc Godard, Jean Renoir, Marcel Carne, Luc Besson, and Jean-Pierre Jeunet. After studying their culture you will gain a better understanding of those films.

Croissants, baguettes, macarons, crepes – all food association with the culture of this beautiful language.

Everything just sounds more beautiful in French!