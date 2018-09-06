NPCI organises digital training workshops at 50 plus educational institutes on teacher’s day

Mumbai: In a bid to empower educational institutes with smart way of digital payment alternatives, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is organising digital training workshops at 50 plus institutions on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. Over 35 colleges and 15 schools in Mumbai, Pune and Madhya Pradesh will participate in this activity which would cover over 15,000 students, parents, teachers, principals and other staff.

This initiative is being executed in association with online fee payment platform OnFees. Participants will be familiarised with modes of digital payments, details on various payment applications, features and offers of RuPay debit and credit cards and practical session on BHIM app downloads and transactions. Students were encouraged to adopt cashless modes of payments with prepaid cashless vouchers to make transactions on OnFees, BookMyShow and Amazon. Participating institutions have also enabled students to make fees payment digitally through the OnFees platform.

Mr. Kunal Kalawatia, SVP – Marketing said, “In our journey towards making India a less-cash economy, this is yet another initiative to digitise cash usage by targeting youth through the educational institutes. We partner with players in the ecosystem to bring about the change, for this initiative we have joined hands with OnFees.”

Mr. Mayur Jain, CEO, OnFees said, “For India to have digitally empowered and cashless future it is important to create the much needed awareness on digital payments and OnFees is making every possible effort to facilitate this by providing the infrastructure and awareness. We are proud of this opportunity to partner with NPCI to encourage digital transactions in the education sector and take them to a much higher level.”

R. D. National College, H R College, Thadomal Sahani, Vidyalankar Educational Campus, Nirmala Niketan College of Home Science, Andrews College, Ramnarain Ruia College, R A Podar College, SIES College, Khalsa College, Ambi Talegaon Tal Maval D Y Patil Colleges were among the 50 participating colleges.