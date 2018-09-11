Anti-Smudge Coatings Market Size & Share To See Modest Growth Through 2025

Anti-smudge coatings are used for coating substrates such as plastics, glasses, metals, and textiles. These coatings help protect substrate surface from scratch, abrasion, dust, moisture, and microbes. Smudges are composites of materials resulting from contact with human skin. Coating makes the surface anti-static, easy-to-clean, anti-reflective, and anti-microbial.

Surfaces that are coated with anti-smudge coatings do not allow sheen or streak of any substance. If liquid, water, or oil comes in contact with anti-smudge surface, it forms small droplets and bead off the surface. This helps keep the surface clean and smudge proof. Anti-smudge coatings are hydrophobic coatings that help keep the surface of substrate clean. These are not self-cleaning products; they make the surface easier to clean. Rise in inclination for advanced materials in medical and automotive industries has led to growth in R&D. This is expected to boost the anti-smudge coatings market in the near future.

Request Brochure @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag…

Anti-smudge coatings are used in various industries such as medical & healthcare, automotive, building & construction, packaging, and others. In the medical & healthcare industry, anti-smudge coatings are used for coating medical devices to protect them from moisture and microbes. Growth in the medical & healthcare industry along with rise in demand for medical devices is projected to boost the anti-smudge coatings market across the globe. These coatings are used to protect the surfaces of automotive parts from dust. Anti-smudge coatings are employed in similar applications in the electronics segment. Growth in the number of smartphones is one of the major drivers of the anti-smudge coatings market. Glass or screen of mobile phones becomes visibly dirty without anti-smudge coatings.

Request for Discount @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag…

Based on region, the anti-smudge coatings market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the major share of anti-smudge coatings market across the globe in 2016. Growth in end-use industries is one of the major factors for high share of North America in the anti-smudge coatings market. Increase in demand for medical device coatings owing to the rise in technological developments is anticipated to provide vast scope for the anti-smudge coatings market in the region. Europe accounted for the next major share of the anti-smudge coatings market across the globe in 2016, followed by Asia Pacific. Demand for anti-smudge coatings is likely to rise at a fast pace in Asia Pacific. Increase in urbanization and industrialization in developing countries is expected to boost the demand for these coatings. Latin America and Middle East & Africa held low share of the anti-smudge coatings market in 2016; however, the market in the region is anticipated to exhibit average growth rate during the forecast period. Expansion in electronics and automotive industries in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to boost the demand for these coatings in the two regions.

Request for Customization @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag…

Key companies operating in the anti-smudge coatings market across the globe are Akzo Nobel N.V., Aculon, Inc., De Cie GmbH, Huzheng NaNo Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Cytonix LLC, and Nanokote.