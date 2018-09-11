Foodpanda’s latest brand films ask foodies “What do you feel?”

Foodpanda, the food delivery company today launched three brand films to take the message around the recently introduced- The Crave Party to the consumers. Serving the first course of communication is a series of campaign films conceptualized by Happy mcgarrybowen to herald the arrival of The Crave Party. A set of three films talk about the unpredictable timing and nature of cravings for delicious food. A lawyer, a police officer and a corporate professional, all find themselves oddly caught craving a dish and that is where the films connect with every foodie in the country.

The Crave Party will feature industry’s first offerings of Desserts from the most loved brands at just Rs 9 followed by attractive values for popular categories of Snacks starting at Rs 19 and Biryani starting at Rs 79. Users will be able to avail these special prices with no minimum order value. The Crave Party is going to be amplified through 360-degree campaign tactics during its run.

Speaking on the campaign, Anshul Khandelwal, Head of Marketing, Foodpanda said, “Food cravings can strike anyone anywhere and as all foodies would know, the next step is to indulge the craving. That is exactly what these films celebrate- the shared passion for food. We are sure that all foodies around the country will be able to connect with the films and enjoy The Crave Party to the fullest.”

Speaking on the concept and creative execution, Kartik Iyer, CEO, Happy mcgarrybowen said, “There is a certain innocence, excitement and passion when it comes to people and their love for food. All these emotions come alive when they hit you in the form of a craving. We wanted to capture that moment of a person experiencing an unexpected craving and how Foodpanda with its unbelievable offers is able to satisfy the indulgent need at that moment. Must confess, even making these films was a fun delicious process.”

The films will run on social and digital platforms for the duration of this campaign.

Links to the videos:

Court Room: https://youtu.be/XQL4T5Z1gII

Crime Scene: https://youtu.be/u7Vzk1Uhs04

Traffic: https://youtu.be/Yv8qXPHIVh0

Creative Agency: Happy mcgarrybowen

CEO: Kartik Iyer

COO: Samarjit Choudhry

Production House – Like Minded People

Director – Piyush Raghani

Creative Team: Pranav Karnad, Viraj Nandivadekar, Spoorthi Reddy, Vismay Rajendra and Ashik Nazeer

Account Management: Kunal Madhavdas, Chirag Shah, Apurba Moitra