Low Temperature Coatings Market Research by Key players, Type and Application, Future Growth to 2025

Low temperature coatings are two-component epoxy-based coatings. The low temperature coatings have the ability to cure down to 0°C. These coatings are used in cool weather conditions, where other coatings require adequate measures for curing purposes. Though the rate of corrosion at lower temperatures is much slower compared to the rate at other temperatures, still corrosion occurs. Some chiller rooms will have high humidity. The high humidity will accelerate corrosion. The low temperature coatings are capable of retaining flexibility and impact resistance to metals at shallow temperatures. They also provide low moisture permeability and maintain excellent dielectric and mechanical properties of the metallic substance.

The low temperature coatings are available in two variants, liquid, and powder, and are employed in many applications. These are more likely used to apply coatings to valves, pipes, fittings, welds, and many other components which exposed to lower temperatures. Whenever a metal product is placed in colder environments, there will be a need for low temperature coatings.

Low Temperature Coatings Market: Dynamics and Trends



The low temperature coatings are more eco-friendly compared to other coatings. They will also reduce the risk of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions into the atmosphere. The eco-friendly nature of the low temperature coatings is determined to drive the low temperature coatings market. As the demand for environmentally friendly products across the world is increasing, the need for low temperature coatings is also expected to grow significantly.

The growing demand for low temperature coatings is driven by the increased employment of low temperature coatings across various industry verticals. These coatings are used in industry verticals like automotive, manufacturing, and others. The growing demand for the protection of components in all the industry verticals is giving an additional boost to the low temperature coatings market growth.

Some of the prominent players in this market include PPG Industries, Inc., DuPont, Bowers Industrial, Axalta Coating Systems, DSM, The Valspar Corporation, Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc., Phygen Coatings, Inc., Michelman, Inc., and Vitracoat America.