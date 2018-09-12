Scissor Tech Brings Comfort to Hair Salons with Ergonomic Scissors

Scissor Tech offers high-quality hair thinning scissors from Matsui. Each product has an offset handle that allows smooth execution of various cutting techniques with ergonomic properties.

[United Kingdom, 12/9/2018] – Scissor Tech, an online store offering professional hairdressing tools, brings comfort to hairdressers with ergonomic hair thinning scissors. The scissors, sourced from the market-leading brand Matsui, have offset handles that reduce wrist and joint pains that may lead to repetitive strain injuries (RSI).

High-Quality Hair Thinning Scissors from Matsui

As a trusted online store for professional hairdressing tools, Scissor Tech sources their products from industry-leading brands. The store’s range of hair thinning scissors is from the Japanese brand Matsui, a brand recognised for incorporating durable Japanese steel into their scissors.

Among the tools in the catalogue is the 2017 Matsui 6-Inch Offset Thinner. This product has a set of 40 teeth made from hard steel. With a superior hollow ground design, these thinning scissors provide a smooth closing mechanism that enables hairdressers to execute various cutting and thinning techniques.

Scissor Tech also offers the Matsui Lefty Hair Thinning Scissors for left-handed hairdressers. This tool has a set of 35 teeth and has a similar composition and mechanism with the 2017 Matsui 6-Inch thinner.

Offset Handles Reduce the Risk of RSI

In 2016, L’Oreal reported that repetitive strain injuries (RSI) make up 75 per cent of occupational injuries experienced by hairdressers. Experts suggest that using ergonomic scissors eases the pressure on the wrist and shoulders and reduces the risk of RSI by up to 85 per cent.

Scissor Tech’s hair thinning scissors from Matsui have an offset handle recommended for hair technicians suffering from RSI. Techniques like slicing and point cutting can be easily done with minimised risks of straining the wrist and joints.

About Scissor Tech

Since 1998, Scissor Tech has provided hair technicians across the globe with high-quality tools and professional services. As an exclusively online store, the company sells their products at a cost less than their retail price. All their professional shears and scissors guarantee quality workmanship and long-term reliable performance.

Learn more about their hair thinning scissors by visiting https://scissortech.co.uk/.