Solar Batteries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023

A solar battery, or photovoltaic cell, is an electrical device that converts the energy of light directly into electricity by the photovoltaic effect.

This report focuses on the Solar Batteries in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to this market study, the Li-ion segment will account for the major shares and dominate this industry by the end of the forecast period. Li-ion batteries have high energy density and are commonly used in electronic devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Moreover, these batteries are highly efficient and provide an improved energy-to-density ratio, owing to which, there will be an increasing demand for Li-ion batteries to overcome power-interruptions. This in turn, will drive the growth of this market segment in the coming years.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographical regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the solar energy batteries market throughout the forecast period. This mainly attributed to the increased investments in smart solar and the growth in solar capacity and installations in the region. Analysts predict that North America will be the major contributor in this region, which will owe to the increasing support of the US government towards the installation of smart solar projects.

Solar Batteries Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: East Penn Manufacturing(US),Exide Technologies(US),GS Yuasa(JP),LG(Korea),SAFT(France),Samsung SDI(Korea),A123 Systems(US),First Solar(US),Bosch Solar Energy(GE),Panasonic(JP),Sanyo Solar(JP),TSMC(Taiwan),Yingli(CN),Canadian Solar(Canada),Alpha Technologies(US),BAE

Batterien(GE),BYD(CN),Manz(GE),Sharp(JP),Kyocera(JP),Suniva(US),Honda(JP),Ascent Solar(US),AUO(Taiwan),EnerSys(US),EverExceed Industrial(CN),FIAMM(Italia),Hoppecke Batterien(GE)

Solar Batteries Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Solar Batteries Market Segment by Type, covers:

Li-Ion Solar Battery

Lead-Acid Solar Battery

Sodium-Based Solar Battery

Other

Solar Batteries Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

User Solar Power

Photovoltaic Power Station

Transportation Field

Communication Field

Aerospace & Defense Field

Meteorological Field

Other

Solar Batteries There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Solar Batteries market.

Chapter 1, to describe Solar Batteries Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Solar Batteries, with sales, revenue, and price of Solar Batteries, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Solar Batteries, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Solar Batteries market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solar Batteries sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

