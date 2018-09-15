Inland Real Estate School offering a comprehensive Real Estate Post License Course.

Recognized as the top Real Estate School of Illinois, Inland Real Estate School has released a full Real Estate Post License Course. This is an awesome opportunity for folks who want to pursue their careers in real estate which promises a great career.

Consisting of 90 hours, the Pre-Licensing package covers topics the state has deemed essential to practicing real estate in Illinois. After successfully completing the Pre-Licensing program, students are eligible to take the Illinois state licensing exam and begin their career as a real estate agent with a Real Estate Broker License. Consisting of 45 hours, the Real Estate Post License Course is available for students seeking to further their career as a real estate agent. Both programs are presented online in a self-paced format. In addition to these two products, Inland Real Estate School also offers Continuing Education courses in order to provide the full educational lifecycle for Illinois students.

Real Estate Post License Course in some US states is present. It is a requirement for salespersons to complete a certain credit hour for them to remain active holders of Real Estate Broker License. This is considered as the CE for salespersons. Acquiring a Real Estate Broker License may take an individual some time and effort – especially when it comes to completing education and training credit requirements. However, with the continuous advancement of technology plus the eagerness of several learning institutions to bring education right at the individuals’ convenience without compromising efficiency – online training and education programs for real estate have been established, tested, approved and even accredited by known education institutions to help real estate license applicants complete necessary credentials they need in time.

Their Pre-Licensing courses have a particular focus on helping students pass their Illinois licensing exam, and the courses they offer consistently help students achieve pass rates far higher than the industry average. Better education makes for better real estate agents, which helps both buyers and sellers in competitive and fast-paced Illinois real estate markets.

About The Inland Real Estate School

Inland Real Estate School is an award-winning Real Estate School of Illinois focused on providing education that matters. Whether it’s Pre-Licensing, Post-Licensing, or Continuing Education, Inland Real Estate School provides quality education for real estate agents and brokers across the nation.

