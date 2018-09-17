Airflow Management Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​The explosion in the amount of data generated has led to the growth of data centers globally. However, the major problem data center owners and operators face is the need for additional cooling capacity as the present system does not offer adequate temperature at the data equipment inlets. But in most cases, the problem is not one of insufficient cooling capacity, but of poor air flow management. Airflow management involves directing and blocking of conditioning and exhaust air by using many devices such as raised perforated tiles and grills, grommets, blanking panels, containment and more. The main aim of using airflow management solutions is essentially to improve and maintain the required cooling temperature in order to improve the efficiency of the data center. So, adopting effective airflow management strategies results in two progressive variations. First, by decreasing the volume of air that needs to be supplied, less energy is used for data center cooling. Secondly, the distribution of temperature across all cabinets is vastly improved. The most common air flow management strategy is arranging all cabinets in parallel rows with the inlet side of the server facing each other in order to separate hot and cold air streams. Other methods include installing blanking panels in all open slots within the cabinet so as to eliminate internal paths of bypass and recirculation, and placing perforated tiles in cold aisles. The absence of these arrangements affects the efficient airflow management strategy which can result in risk of IT system failure, poor efficiency, escalated costs, and loss of energy as air is allowed to recirculate within the rack or between the aisles.

The main drivers for growth of the global airflow management market is due to rapid increase in demand for cloud based solutions which has in turn led to the growth in the number of data center solutions globally. The increasing demand for data center chains are making use of efficient cooling techniques is helping in the growth of airflow management market. Also, airflow management helps in improving the thermal management and cooling efficiency in data centers which is expected to boost the overall growth of the global airflow management market during the forecast period

The global airflow management market can be categorized on the basis of offering, cooling system, data center type, industry, and region. In terms of offering, the market can further be classified into components and services. On the basis of component, the global airflow management market can again be categorized into blanking panels, grommets, air filled kits, containment, enhanced brush/top & bottom covers, air diverters, high-flow doors and others. On the basis of cooling segment, the market can be categorized into chilled water system and direct expansion system. On the basis of data center type, the market can be categorized into enterprise data center and hyper scale data center. In terms of industry, the market is categorized into BFSI, IT and telecom, government and defense, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and others. On the basis of geography, the global airflow management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Get accurate market forecast and analysis on the Airflow Management MarkettRequest a sample to stay abreast on the key trends impacting this market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38984

The major players in the global airflow management market are Schneider Electric, Upsite Technologies, Subzero Engineering, Eaton Corporation Plc., Triad Floors, Kingspan Group, Polargy Inc., Adaptivcool, Geist, Conteg, Data Clean Corporation, EDP Europe, and Halton Group among others. These companies are investing extensively in their R&D so as to incorporate new technologies in their systems, engaging in partnerships, and developing new products to increase their market share in the global airflow management market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Get TOC @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=38984