Big Data-as-a-Service Market worth 7.0 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Big Data-As-A-Service Market” by Type of Solutions (Hadoop-As-A-Service, Data-As-A-Service, Data Analytics-As-A-Service), by Deployment Model, by Organization Size, by Vertical, and by Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, defines and classifies the BDaaS market into various segments, using in-depth analysis and estimation of market size. This research report identifies factors driving this market, various restraints, challenges, and opportunities impacting it along with the future roadmaps. Also, the report emphasizes on key adoption trends, evolution of cloud-based big data analytics, attractive market opportunities, and business cases in this market. MarketsandMarkets expects a significant growth trend of BDaaS solutions in various industries owing to the massive rise in big data across the globe.

The BDaaS market is expected to grow from USD 1.8 Billion in 2015 to USD 7.0 Billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period.

The BDaaS market is broadly segmented into, by types solution: Hadoop-as-a-Service, Data-as-a-Service, and Data Analytics-as-a-Service; by deployment model: public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud; by organization size: small and medium sized and large enterprises; by vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, and other verticals; and by region: North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Few assumptions have been taken into consideration for market sizing and forecasting exercise of the BDaaS market. These global assumptions include political, social, technological, and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate impact on this market. Thus, the dollar fluctuations are also assumed to not affect the market forecast to a significant extent. Also, the market size for hardware-related tools and equipment used in the BDaaS market is not taken into consideration for the overall sizing of the cloud analytics market.

