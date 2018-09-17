Dispose of Industrial Waste with LKM Recycling’s Industrial Waste Management Services

LKM Recycling, a waste management company in Kent, offers industrial waste management services to dispose of industrial waste. The company gives innovative and cost-effective solutions for waste.

[SITTINGBOURNE, 17/09/2018] – LKM Recycling, a waste management company in Kent, offers industrial waste management services to dispose of waste such as debris and machinery. The company provides innovative and cost-effective solutions for waste to promote a greener and cleaner environment.

Industrial Waste Management Services

As a part of growing the business, LKM Recycling offers its Industrial Waste Management Services across the South East of England. With the team’s expertise in solving industrial challenges, customers can enjoy an array of services such as on-site machinery, plant and debris removal and material relocation. The team also transports and handles a bulk of materials from the job site. LKM accepts a range of materials:

• Mobile plant/obsolete vehicles/containers

• Plumbing and heating components

• Production equipment

• Air conditioning units

• Conveyor systems

• Metal building structures

LKM provides all the necessary labour and equipment for processing and lifting such as containers, bins and a range of logistical vehicles for moving and collecting materials.

Excellent Customer Service

LKM’s team is always on hand to provide excellent advice and waste solutions. With the company’s dedication to recycling, they cater to the customers’ needs by providing innovative solutions at low-cost rates. Rather than spending on moving waste to landfills, LKM gives its customers the benefit of saving and making money by selling waste. Companies can save from a few hundred pounds per month to more than two thousand pounds from selling waste.

About LKM

With over 35 years of experience, LKM Recycling is a leading company in the UK that offers Total Waste Management Solutions. The team at LKM is highly skilled and have years of experience in scrapped metal industries and waste recycling and management. LKM sells and buys a range of materials and applies innovative, flexible and cost-efficient solutions to promote a greener and cleaner environment.

If you need more information about LKM or have enquiries regarding their waste management services, visit their website at https://www.lkm.org.uk.