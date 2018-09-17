Electric Commercial Vehicles Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018–2024

The Electric Commercial Vehicles market report provides analysis for the period 2014 – 2024, wherein the period from 2018 to 2024 is the forecast period and 2017 as base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the estimated period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the period. The market study reveals that the Global Electric Commercial Vehicles market is expected to grow at a CAGR over 13.0% during the forecast period in terms of value. The market is expected to reach over USD 149,316 Million by 2024.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators, end-user adoption analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of global electric commercial product.

Scope of the Report

The electric commercial vehicle market can be segmented on the basis of propulsion type, vehicle type, component, and region. Based on propulsion type, the global electric commercial vehicle market is further classified into battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The battery electric vehicle segment dominates the market due to government initiatives to promote green transportation across the globe. Based on electric vehicle type, the global electric commercial vehicle market can be fragmented into bus, truck, vans and others. Based on components, the electric commercial vehicle market can be segmented into motors, electric batteries, and others. On the basis of region, the electric commercial vehicle market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global electric commercial vehicles market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the electric commercial vehicles market, growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes strategies of companies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market.

Key Findings of the Report:

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024” are:

• Global electrical commercial vehicle market is expected to witness significant growth over the next ten years due to population expansion coupled with growing industrial sector in developing economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America. Rising transportation infrastructural spending owing to strong economic growth is anticipated to remain a key driving factor for industry growth over the forecast period

• Increasing incorporation of telematics & communication capabilities in electrical commercial vehicles is anticipated to boost market growth. Growing food & beverage industry is another key factor driving industry growth over forthcoming years owing to increasing food trucks and refrigerated vehicles demand

Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the global aerosol market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter One: Preface

Chapter Two: Research Methodology

Chapter Three: Executive Summary

Chapter Four: Market Introduction & Market Dynamics

Chapter Five: Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Development

Chapter Six: Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Chapter Seven: North America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Chapter Eight: Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Chapter Nine: Asia Pacific America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

