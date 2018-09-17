Intelligent Threat Security Market Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2023

Intelligent Threat Security Market growing at exponential compound annual growth rate by forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The intelligent threat security Market is growing rapidly over 18.1% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~8.6 billion by the end of forecast period.

Market synopsis:

Intelligent Sensor Market is expected to grow at CAGR of ~18.1 % during the forecast period and expected to reach market size of US ~$ 8.6 Million by the. Intelligent Sensor devices are having a significant impact on society specifically in areas such as care, security and commerce.

Today, there is huge competition in the market because of existence of numerous global and local players who are taking initiates for the development and marketing of intelligent sensors. The market current also experiences high threat from new entrants as the manufacturers of semiconductor can easily forward integrate for the manufacturing of smart sensors also there is huge opportunities for growth of this market with development of smart cities and the increasing trend of harnessing power from non-conventional sources of energy.

The intelligent sensors facilitate transparency of sensor functions and settings for automation of processes and also replace certain automation functions which were earlier manually programmed for system control. The system control is capable of performing real-time diagnostics and flexible sensor configuration remotely. The change from automation functions to sensor technology is making significant contribution to increase productivity of the product life cycle.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Intelligent Sensor Market Research Report -Forecast to 2022”.

Key players

The market for intelligent threat security is currently dominated by many small and large market players including, IBM Corporation (U.S.), Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), McAfee LLC (U.S.), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.), FireEye Inc. (U.S.), LogRhythm Inc. (U.S.), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc.(U.S.), Optiv Security Inc. (U.S.).

Other players include Webroot Inc. (U.S.), Farsight Security Inc. (U.S.), F-Secure Corporation (Europe), AlienVault Inc. (U.S.), Splunk Inc. (U.S.)

Segmentation:

By solution, the market is sub-segmented into security information and event management (SIEM), log management, identity and access management (IAM), security and vulnerability management (SVM), risk management, incident forensics.

By service, the market is sub-segmented into managed service, advanced threat monitoring, security intelligence feed, professional service, consulting service, training and support.

By deployment mode, the market is sub-segmented into cloud and on premises.

By organization size, the market is sub-segmented into SME’s and large enterprises.

By vertical, the market is sub-segmented into government, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, transportation, energy & utilities, manufacturing, education, and others.

Regional analysis:

The global market for intelligent threat security is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. The geographical analysis of intelligent threat security market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the intelligent threat market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of cyber security solutions and threat intelligence services. The prominent companies are developing innovative threat intelligence technology in the North American region. The major players like Symantec, IBM Corporation, and McAfee are planning to develop intelligent management tools during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the hub to small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Additionally, countries like China, Japan, and India are investing in expanding their network defenses to protect cyber-attacks. Growing demand for mobile and web applications are driving the growth of intelligent threat security market in Asia Pacific region.

Intended Audience

Government agencies

Cyber security vendors

Telecom providers

Threat Intelligence solution providers

Independent software vendors

Consulting firms

System integrators

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Information Technology (IT) security agencies

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/intelligent-threat-security-market-1577

