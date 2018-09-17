INTERSAT LAUNCHES NEW UBLIMITED KA-BAND BROADBAND SERVICE

African regional VSAT services provider INTERSAT, which provides telecommunication services throughout Africa, today launched a new UNLIMITED KA-and roadband Service on the Avanti HLAS 2 Satellite to complement their existing VSAT solutions.

The service will offer reliable high throughput broadband to help grow small, medium and large enterprises throughout Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, urundi, imbabwe and parts of Somalia, ambia and Uganda. With speeds up to 20 Mbps, and 100% coverage, no business needs to be disadvantaged by slow connectivity.

The service officially launched at this year’s IC show in Amsterdam from 14th to 18th September. IC is the premier annual event for professionals engaged in the creation, management and delivery of entertainment and news content worldwide.

Subrata Roy, Chief Technical Officer of Intersat Ltd commented: We are committed to connecting businesses across East Africa with high-speed broadband. Avanti’s flexible Ka-band satellite technology enables us to provide customers with high speed and quality broadband which other bands may not deliver, breaking our customers’ communication boundaries.

David Caleb, East Africa Sales Director for Avanti, said: We are delighted to be working with Intersat on the delivery of affordable broadband that will help liberate the potential of businesses both small and large throughout East Africa’.

About INTERSAT:

INTERSAT is one of the largest and most respected providers of Internet solutions in Africa providing Internet connectivity via Satellite to some of the leading organizations, government institutions and the private sector. INTERSAT strives hard to stay at the cutting edge of technology, investing heavily in stateof-the art services that make the service delivery better and faster.

About Avanti Communications:

Avanti connects people wherever they are – in their homes, businesses, in government and on mobiles. Through the HLAS satellite fleet and partners in 118 countries, the network provides ubiquitous internet service to a quarter of the world’s population. Avanti delivers the level of quality and flexibility that the most demanding telecoms customers in the world seek. Avanti is the first mover in high throughput satellite data communications in EMEA. It has rights to orbital slots and Ka-band spectrum in perpetuity that covers an end market of over 1.7bn people.

