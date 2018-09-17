Orient Automatic Multi-Year Calendar World Time EU0B003F Mens Watch: What is a Wrist Watch without the looks?

The yellow black and steel combination of the Orient Automatic Multi-Year Calendar World Time EU0B003F Mens Watch gives it a mysterious and attractive look. A cool feature on the watch dial makes it a professional and adventurously balanced watch. The offshore, different time zones make it even more interesting for the watch collectors. To make sure that everything runs right at the calendar at 6 o clock, first, adjust the one at 12 o clock such that the current month is in line with the year displayed on the curved disc below it. According to Orient, the day/date function at 6 o clock will be accurate till 2031 (which is also the last year available on the disc at 12 o clock), which is quite remarkable. There is also a leap year indicator.

Moving down south, in Orient Automatic Multi-Year Calendar World Time EU0B003F Mens Watch, you get a very display which not only tells you which day of the week is falling on which date but also what the rest of the days/dates are for the rest of the month.

Ever encountered a situation where someone asks what date next Thursday is and everyone pulls out their phones to check? With this watch, all you have to do is glance for 2 seconds and you can proudly announce the answer. Legibility wise, it is reasonable, what with the amount of information it has to present in such minute text.

The ability to mentally calculate dates will make the reading a lot easier.

In the Orient Automatic Multi-Year Calendar World Time EU0B003F Mens Watch, the date window is clearly displayed at 3 o clock and the Orient logo is prominent at 9 o clock. The usage of square, rectangular and sword hour markers adds diversity and makes the dial stand out even from a distance. The Orient Classic Bambino Automatic Mens Watch is a truly unique timepiece.

The Orient Automatic Multi-Year Calendar World Time EU0B003F Mens Watch, is the first watch I’ve seen that comes with such a calendar function and probably the only one?

Bottom line: A rare look with the black background makes it look daring and stylish and as if, that you are wearing the world up against your sleeves like a wrist watch! A watch that you can be proud to show off with all kinds of worldly complexities tied to the wrist. Mens Orient Watches did the job again…. to keep you awestruck.