Animal Antibiotics Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During by 2025

Antibiotics are basically is a class of antimicrobials which are widely used for the treatment of bacterial infection. The antibiotics either kill or suppress the growth of bacteria by inhibiting the cell wall & protein synthesis. Almost all types antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections. The antibiotics are treated on various animals such as dog, cow, goat, cat among others to prevent the growth of bacterial infection. Global Animal Antibiotics Market is expected to grow in the forecasted period, in 2017 market size of the Animal Antibiotics was XX million and in 2025 is expected to reach at XX million with growing CAGR of XX%.

Market Dynamics:

Factor such as growing demand for livestock products, rising demand for animal protein products, increasing government initiatives and increasing outbreaks of diseases which are expected to boost the growth of the Animal Antibiotics Market. Furthermore, growing livestock population and presence of large number of industry players market is expected to boost the growth of the overall market. However, high in feed enzymes, rising industry competition, regulations imposed by various agencies and easy availability of cheaper substitutes are expected to hinder the growth of the Animal Antibiotics Market over the forecast period.

Market Players:

Elanco Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Vetoquinol, Merck And Co. Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, CevaSanteAnimale, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Virbac SA, Eli Lilly And Company and Sanofiare some of the prominent players in the Animal Antibiotics Market.

Market Segmentation:

Asia-Pacificexpected to grow with a fastest CAGR over forecast period majorly due to government initiatives, increased urbanization, increasing disposable income, growing demand for animal products and increasing trend of adoption of pets. Countries such as China and Japan are expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period.

Furthermore, North America region accounted for the largest market share in 2017. The reason attributed to the growth of the market are advancement in healthcare sector, increasing demand for pets and availability of products at a cheap cost. Also, the soaring demand for animal related products are boosting the growth of the region.

Oral powder & solutions segment is expected to grow with a fastest CAGR over the forecast period majorly due toincreasing adoption of pets across the globe, the rapid adoption of western eating habits and increasing incidence various kinds of infection.

Market segmented on the basis of type:

Companion animal

Food producing animal

Market segmented on the basis of application:

Premix

Oral Powder & Solutions

Injections

Intramammary Preparations

Other Preparations

Market segmented on the basis of region:

North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

