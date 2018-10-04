IMAGE COMICS EXPANDS CONVENTION PRESENCE TO INDIA IN PARTNERSHIP WITH COMIC CON INDIA

Image Comics is pleased to announce that this year—for the first time in the history of the company—Image will have a dedicated booth presence and storefront alongside an exciting line up of creative talent appearing at Comic Con India and exclusive Comic Con India reprint issues to drive a concentrated and concerted focus on the Image brand abroad.

India is one of the fastest growing markets in the international comics landscape and Image Comics’ 2018 presence across Comic Con India is an ambitious growth into international sales for the publisher beyond yearly presence at London Book Fair and Frankfurt Book Fair each year.

“For quite some time we’ve been looking to see what more we can do within India because we’ve seen above average sales growth across Image Comics’ line of titles in both digital and physical formats,” said Jeff Boison, Director of Publishing Planning & Book Trade Sales. “Assembling a contingent of creators to head over and engage existing fans and introduce themselves and their works to new readers in India is the obvious next step.”

“Since our inception, Comic Con India has been the key element in bridging the gap between International content and the Indian fans. Thus, it gives us immense pleasure in hosting Image Comics & their team at our shows this year! And our unique collaboration gives the fans in India a great opportunity try out some of the most popular series under Image comics along with meeting some of the leading creators said Jatin Varma, Founder & Managing Director, Comic Con India

Image Comics talent will be represented across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Declan Shalvey (SAVAGE TOWN, INJECTION) and John Layman (LEVIATHAN, OUTER DARKNESS, two-time Eisner Award-winning and New York Times bestselling CHEW) in Dehli, Sana Takeda (five-time Eisner Award-winning MONSTRESS) in Mumbai, and Vanesa Del Rey (REDLANDS), Ram V (PARADISO), Ryan O’Sullivan (VOID TRIP), and Dan Watters (LIMBO) in Bangalore.

Each location will boast exclusive editions of some of the hottest series published by Image Comics which will be given with to each ticket holder attending the shows and include:

SPAWN #1 by Todd McFarlane (Hyderabad)

SAGA #1 by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples (Bangalore)

CHEW #1 by John Layman & Rob Guillory (Delhi)

DESCENDER #1 by Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen (Mumbai)