Adipic Acid Market Insights, Share, Development and Forecast by 2023

The Adipic Acid Market is growing with the growth of end user industries including footwear, electronics and automotive in India and China and it is assumed to remain a remarkable factor driving the Asia-Pacific adipic acid market. The European and North American markets are highly driven by innovation and technology. Europe emerged as the second largest market for adipic acid.

Adipic acid is an essential raw material for the commercial production of Nylon 6.6 that is the most important polyamides for industrial purpose. It is conventionally produced using various products derived from petroleum including benzene, phenol and cyclohexane. However, phenol has been eliminated as a raw material for producing adipic acid due to shift in hydrocarbons market, while, cyclohexane was being primarily used as a substitute is a mainstream product now for the globally produced adipic acid.

Production of nylon is the main application of adipic acid. These materials are generally used in the manufacture of automobile components. Adipic acid also finds application in other sectors that include paints, plastic additives, food additives, polyurethane resins, low-temperature lubricants and synthetic fibers.

Increasing commercial use of bio-adipic acid is a major trend being witnessed in this market owing to increased manufacturer and consumer understanding about carbon footprint reduction. Adoption of bio-adipic acid by various industries has increased due to increased demand for environment-friendly processes of chemical manufacturing owing to the harmful effects of petroleum-based processes on the environment.

Volatility in the price of raw materials, especially benzene and the rising prices of crude oil are a major restraint to the synthetic adipic acid market. Also, stringent environmental regulations considering adipic acid usage are acting as a restraint in the global adipic acid market. These concerns have lead to the shift of demand from synthetic to bio-based adipic acid.

Some of the key players in the industry include Ascend Performance Materials, Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Company Ltd., BASF SE, INVISTA, Radici Partecipazioni SpA, Solvay, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Lanxess, PetroChina Liaoyang Petrochemical and Shandong Hongye Chemical Company, Ltd among others.