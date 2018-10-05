HTS Global AG is well-known for its high quality and broad range of products for any kind of heating application.

Over the past decade, HTS Global AG has positioned itself among worlds leading manufacturers of self-regulating heating cables and constant wattage heating cables.

All of our technically advanced heat tracing solutions fulfill international quality standards for both hazardous and safe areas, claims Fabian de Soet, CEO of HTS Global AG in Switzerland. HTS Global AG and its professionally trained partners in various countries provide marketing, distribution and customer service for the entire heat tracing product range.

Our ThermTrace series of heating tapes includes a complete collection of self-regulating products, continues Fabian de Soet. Starting with heating cables for very small piping systems with special applications, HTS also provides high-end industrial grade cables for temperatures up to 240 ° C.

In addition to the self-regulating cables, HTS offers constant wattage cables as well as a broad variety of accessories. ThermTrace products offer solutions for all kinds of temperature ranges and applications.

Winter time is the busiest season for HTS Global AG, but they are always happy to help out if there are any questions.