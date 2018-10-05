IT Infrastructure Management Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

IT infrastructure comprises software, hardware, network resources, and services necessary for the operation, management, and existence of an enterprise IT environment. IT infrastructure management software is used for delivering IT services and solutions to employees, customers, and partners. Infrastructure development generally depends on existing IT infrastructure. The existing infrastructure acts in two ways. Firstly, it is involved in every infrastructure development activity. Secondly, it plays a mediating role between development activities and non-technological actors. Therefore, organizational development and new business opportunities typically affect existing information systems or depend on them. In order to avoid adverse circumstances, companies are taking initiatives to develop infrastructure management software in order to enhance the utilization of available system resources and provide an easy way to ensure high availability of data and information systems.

In the era of technological development, cybersecurity is a priority for companies. It has been estimated that by 2020, cybersecurity will top the list of business priorities. Moreover, it is a necessity for companies to develop a secured infrastructure. Various security management software are developed by companies across regions. They help large and small & medium enterprises to leverage their infrastructure in terms of security. Furthermore, enterprise database management is a part of IT infrastructure management software. Enterprise database management software is responsible for organizing and managing a firm’s data so that it can be efficiently accessed and used. Infrastructure management software can be adopted across various departments of a company to provide solutions.

In today’s business environment, reduction in IT risks has become very critical. The complexity of dynamic infrastructure tests in IT organizations is driving them to adopt innovative technologies to accurately predict how services perform. Hence, the optimization of IT operations is driving their adoption and that of analytics. Moreover, cloud computing is a dynamic trend that has significantly impacted the way business are operated. Thousands or even hundreds of thousands of computers are located in cloud data centers, where they can be accessed by desktop computers, laptop computers, tablets, entertainment centers, smartphones, and other client machines linked to the Internet. Both personal and corporate computing is increasingly moving to mobile platforms.

An increase in the prevalence of cloud solutions has brought change in the operating models of an enterprise. Consolidation and centralization are major advantages of cloud-based solutions. Cloud computing has significantly accelerated the demand for IT infrastructure management software. All these factors are projected to drive the IT infrastructure management software market. However, security issues faced during the shift of solutions to the cloud are likely to restrain the IT infrastructure management software market in the near future. The amount of data generated and collected by different organizations is increasing significantly on a daily basis, owing to the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring your own device (BYOD) in organizations and an increase in the use of social media and mobile platforms. Big Data analytics is expected to create a prominent opportunity for the growth of the IT infrastructure management software market in the coming years.