Opportunities for the global mica market to reach $678.2 million by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global mica market looks promising with opportunities in the electrical and electronics, construction, paint & coating, and personal care industries. The global mica market is expected to reach an estimated $678.2 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers of growth for this market are growth in the electrical and electronics industry, growing construction activities, and increasing demand for personal care products.

In this market, different types of mica grades such as ground mica, sheet mica, and built-up mica are used as fillers and performance additives in various applications. Lucintel forecasts that ground mica will remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in construction and paint & coating markets.

Within the mica market, the electrical and electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry and witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of mica as an insulating material in electrical and electronics applications, such as capacitor, wire & cable, electric lighting & control equipment, and semiconductor.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in electrical and electronics industry and increasing usage of joint compound, caulks & sealants, and grouts in construction industries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing use of ultrafine mica and increasing applications for synthetic mica. Franklin Industrial Mineral, Mica Manufacturing Company, Cogebi N.V, BASF, Asheville-Schoonmaker, Premier Mica Company, Imerys, Hebei Lingshou Mining and Building Material, Daruka Mineral, and Gunpatroy are among the major mica manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global mica market by end use, product type, grade, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Mica Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global mica market by end use, grade, product type and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

• Electrical and Electronics

• Construction

• Paint and Coating

• Personal Care

• Others

By Grade [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

• Ground Mica

• Sheet Mica

• Built-Up Mica

By Product Type [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

• Natural

• Synthetic

By Region [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

• Europe

– Germany

– France

– United Kingdom

• Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

• The Rest of the World

– Brazil

This 215-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Chemical Market Research Reports, Chemical Industry Analysis Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Strategic Growth Consulting and Capital Investment Analysis.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global mica market by end use (electrical and electronics, construction, paint and coating, personal care, and others), by grade (ground mica, sheet mica, and built-up mica), by product type (natural and synthetic), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?