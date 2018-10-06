NEXT WAVE – WORLDWIDE ENTERTAINMENT TV NETWORK

It is ultimately Right here!! WorldWide Entertainment TV embarks on a new era with all the release of its own network that could cater to our fans. As we move forward in to the future and video streaming becomes far more crucial towards the requires of our viewers on a daily basis, we believe we have produced a one particular quit place for entertainment. Get extra information about rap

WHY We’re TAKING A GIANT LEAP Into the FUTURE OF CYBERSPACE?

Entertainment has generally been a leader of innovation with life changing platforms like the television which changed how the planet got their news and entertainment. By way of the decades because the 1950’s technologies has grown by leaps and bounds reaching extra and more men and women worldwide. Certainly one of the greatest inventions in human history the net.

The story with the net started with e-mail. The very first commercial public use of the net was via emails, and it happened in 1989. This was when MCI Mail and Compuserve kicked off their e mail servers, connecting about 500,000 customers to begin with. In that exact same year, Tim Berners-Lee and his group act CERN invented the World Wide Web, which is what we nevertheless use these days anytime we launch an net browser.

Having said that, the true birth of your online some say happened in the incredibly commence of 1983 when it was officially an entity and others say it was within the 1960’s below ARPANET as a secret medium. What has occurred given that possibly the greatest point because slice bread to unite men and women worldwide?

1973 the Queen of England sent one of the first ever emails by way of ARPANET.

The net went public in 1994

America On-line was best recognized for generating emails common towards the public in the 90’s.

The interconnected network exploded with Netscape & Internet Explorer.

The web and the ‘dot-com bubble’ bust inside the early 2000’s

Net coming back in 2003 and rising ever due to the fact

HOW IMPORTANT IS The net?

With this new invention many platforms have been created that has changed the world. The music industry was forced to change the way it did business from the past together with the rise of file sharing which evolved into what we now know as streaming. Youtube also changed viewing habits with its video sharing website. The mobile phone industry also altered how everyone looks at the telephone market as now with smart phones we’ve well-known platforms which include snapchat, twitter, facebook, and instagram that caters to audiences who want something instantly and at their fingerprints.

With this rise came alternate viewing options including Netflix that gave viewers choices that traditional television did not with programming on demand. It replaced the previous convenience which was Blockbuster Video which was a store with videos folks could rent and watch at home. Netflix took that model on the net and hasn’t looked back.

The world of music was changed as well with underground artists now able to showcase their talents through outlets like WorldStar Hip Hop which also created things like viral videos from the streets of America. Then outlets such as TMZ became the on the web version in the National Enquirer which broke Hollywood gossip and here we’re right now.

WORLDWIDE ENTERTAINMENT TV NETWORK

In 2013 WorldWide Entertainment TV (WWETV) was launched as a website version of its popular youtube channel (there was a previous version towards the 1 seen on line currently). In a short time span the entity has grown globally with regions in North America and Europe. Starting off in Toronto with underground acts on the scene in 2008 before the explosion of hip hop’s biggest star Drake. In 2016, WorldWide Entertainment TV by way of Topshot Pictures released a critically acclaimed documentary “Now Or Never: BEFORE THE 6 Toronto Rappers & Hip Hop Documentary” that debuted at the On Film Festival in Toronto that illustrated just how integral WorldWide Entertainment TV was inside the history in the music scene in “The 6ix”.

From there company has expanded to United Kingdom, New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles within the United States with VIP coverage of landmark events for example The Ruff Ryders Reunion which saw the return of DMX, Eve, and The Lox with our host Ms. Goldi.

The biggest event of the year for urban entertainment has also invited us for event coverage such as BET Weekend in 2017 which saw us report on the initially time ever mega stars for example Cardi B performing her hit song “Bodak Yellow”.

It was a unique scenario where WorldWide Entertainment TV learned 1st hand what it is like to have that coveted BET Experience. Also captured that year was Young M.A. along with exclusive interviews.

WorldWide Entertainment TV has been sourced inside the past for news by outlets including TMZ, The ShadeRoom, Toronto Sun, and CBC National News.

WorldWide Entertainment TV has along the way has interviewed some on the biggest stars on the planet which include Akon during his tour in London, England. The Caribbean has also reached out to WorldWide Entertainment TV with soca superstars for example Kevin Lyttle.

WWETV’s reach has also touched Hollywood as we’ve interviewed celebrities including Dominic Santana who was critically acclaimed for his role as Deathrow head honcho Marion “Suge” Knight for the Tupac biopic “All Eyez On Me” & USA Network’s “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac & Notorious B.I.G.“.

WorldWide Entertainment TV also became in 2017 the official media platform for the Tupac Amaru Shakur Center For The Arts that was renamed Legacy Garden Park.

Now in 2018 WorldWide Entertainment TV takes it to another level with its own network that can give a platform to underground artists and also the best entertainment from the mainstream worldwide. Brace yourselves as we move in to the future of entertainment. Artists, programmers, content creators please feel free to contact us by e mail to submit to this platform at