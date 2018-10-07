Parenteral Nutrition Market is booming worldwide anticipated to Show Strong Growth in Future: Top Key Players B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter, Pfizer, Inc., and Allergan

AnalystView Market Insights recently introduced Global Parenteral Nutrition Market study to its report store. The global market is anticipated to grow at the growth rate of 6.1% to reach USD 7.86 billion by 2025.

This study focuses on the market status, growth projection, key players’ revenue share, drivers, restraints and opportunities with respect to the global parenteral nutrition market. This published report studies global market in terms of nutrient types such as Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Carbohydrates, Trace Elements, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, and Vitamins & Minerals. Also, geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and Latin America are studied in detail.

Parenteral nutrition is a sterile solution that contains macronutrient as well as a micronutrient. It helps in the administration of key vital nutrients that enables to maintain the energy, strength and hydration level of the patients. PN is aimed to meet the individual’s nutritional needs, maintain body mass, organ function and immune-competence, thereby maximizing recovery potential. Rising premature births unswervingly influences the uptake of parenteral nutrition across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 15 million babies are born preterm globally every year and the number is increasing at a constant rate. As of 2016, the premature birth rate of the U.S. is about 9.6% and the government authorities are working towards reducing it to 8.1%, stated by the National Center for Healthcare Statistics.

Parenteral nutrition diminishes the risk of infection and underdevelopment and also it leads to faster neurological development, and minimized risk of complications, thereby improving their chances for survival. Furthermore, increasing efforts are being taken by the NGOs and various healthcare federations to curb the progress of undernourished children is expected to boost the uptake of parenteral nutrition. For instance, to educate and raise awareness regarding malnutrition among patients and health care providers, the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) has launched the Malnutrition Awareness Week. However, increasing use of enteral nutrition coupled with product shortage pulls back the industry growth to some extent.

Key Takeaways

• Among the nutrient type, single dose amino acid solution accounted for the highest share of the global market. ProSol (20%) (Baxter), Trophamine (10%) (B Braun) and Travasol (10%) (Baxter) are some of the amino acid compositions offered by key players.

• Parenteral lipid emulsion is projected to grow with the highest growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period. Growing demand for this product as a cardio-protective agent, as an antidote for local anesthetic systemic toxicity (LAST), and vehicle for the administration of other medications support the growth.

• Nutrilipid, Intralipid, and Liposyn are the few product examples under this category. Among which, Intralipid became a popular brand name for lipid emulsion, offered by Baxter, due to its increased use.

• North America and Europe dominated the global industry with more than 75% revenue share in 2017. Increasing penetration of key players in these regions support the market growth. For instance, Fresenius doubled its production capacity in Spain in December 2015, which has resulted in increased production of infusion solutions.

• Companies such as Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Allergan Plc are operating in this industry.

The global parenteral nutrition market is segmented on the basis of:

Market, by Nutrient Type

 Parenteral Lipid Emulsion

o Carbohydrates

o Trace Elements

o Single Dose Amino Acid Solution

o Vitamins & Minerals

The following key players are profiled in this study:

 Fresenius Kabi AG

 B. Braun Melsungen AG

 Baxter International, Inc.

 Pfizer, Inc.

 Allergan Plc

