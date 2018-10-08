Blossom Kochhar at India Skills 2018

India Skills 2018 competition has been held from the 2nd-6th October 2018 at the Aerocity Ground, New Delhi. This competition is held every two years at national level to promote and encourage skilling among the young persons in India. The competitors from 27 states and Union Territories battle out in 46 skills, 8 traditional skills and 4 demo skills. It is the first time, Abilympics (Olympics of Abilities), being organised under the India Skills competition.

Blossom Kochhar “I am so proud to see that skilling taking an extremely important role among the youth in India. These are young children below the age of 20 years who have taken skilling so seriously and making our country proud”, says Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Co-Chairperson for Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council”.

Blossom Kochhar College for Creative Arts & Designs (BKCCAD) is proud to see its students compete in the IndiaSkills Competition 2018. In hairdressing out of 9 candidates competing from all over the nation, two are from BKCCAD. In beauty out of the 10 candidates competing from all cross India, two are from BKCCAD. They had undergone rigorous training and Boot Camps to participate in this competition. Boot camps and training were organised at the BKCCAD academy under renowned industry veterans as an opportunity for the students to learn and experience.