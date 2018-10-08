Pet Drinking Fountain Market 2025- Outlook, Drivers and Opportunities Analysis

8th October, 2018- Pet Drinking Fountain Market is expected to rise in the predicted period. Animals are needed to be looked upon with care and comfort. This includes food and thirst because food and thirst determine the health of a particular breed. Even with pets, if the nourishment doesn’t meet standard quality, the pet is likely to remain undernourished ultimately resulting into weak and skinny personality. Indoor pets remain on hard water deposits that may cause fountain to become clogged, so it is essential to clean drinking fountains on a regular basis to ensure good health of pets.
Top Key Manufacturers of Pet Drinking Fountain market are :-
- Myfoodie
- Pure&Natural
- Nature Bridge
- Evsco
- IRIS
- BOBO
- Chowinn
- Other
Pet Drinking Fountain Market by Product Type:
- Plastic
- Stainless steel
- Ceramics
Pet Drinking Fountain Market by Applications:
- Dog
- Cat
- Other
Geographical Analysis of Pet Drinking Fountain Market:-
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
Drinking fountains are those items that enable easy drinking for pets ensuring clean water for good health. Rising significance of commercial drinking fountains is gaining a positive traction in the predicted period. Factors such as rise in number of pets, pet lovers and nutrition awareness for pets are likely to contribute to the market growth in the predicted period. However, availability of cheap substitutes is likely to hinder the market growth in the predicted period. Based on product types, the pet drinking fountain market is segmented into plastics, stainless steel and ceramics. Based on the type of pet, the global market is segmented into dog, cat and others.
Geographically, the pet drinking fountain market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market holds a prominent position in the global market in terms of nutrition for pets and available set of alternatives. North America and Europe are anticipated to follow the trend since the number of pet lovers is increasing in these regions. The key players in the pet drinking fountain market include Myfoodie, Pure & Natural, Evsco, PETKIT, Pioneer Pet, Drinkwell, Cat Mate, OxGord, Aqua Cube, Petmate, SmartCat, Petphabet, Catit, Homdox, JoyDaog, YOUTHINK, Dexas, Bergan Petite, Pulidun, RedDog, VITSCAN, Kaluofo,Harmony and Petco.
