The Automotive Oil Pan Market Analysis: Expectations vs. Reality

An oil pan is a component that typically seals the bottom side of four-stroke, internal combustion engines in automotive and other similar applications. While it is known as an oil pan in the U.S., other parts of the world may call it an oil sump. Its main purpose is to form the bottommost part of the crankcase and to contain the engine oil before and after it has been circulated through the engine. When an oil pan is removed, some components revealed usually include the crankshaft, oil pickup, and the bottom end of the dipstick. Some oil pans will also contain one or more magnets that are designed to capture small pieces of metal before they can plug the oil filter or damage the engine.

This report studies the global market, top players:

DANA

Mann+Hummel

Ahresty

AAM

Polytec Group

Hwashin

Yorozu

Minda KTSN

Spectra Premium

Yuchai Group

Zhongji Southern

Dalian Yaming

Shuang Ta

Shengrui Transmission

Chongqing Yujiang

In past, automotive oil pan industry booms, production increased. The average growth rate of global production is about 4%?

In recent years, production growth rate was slowing down. And it will increase in low speed in short time.

As a side product of car industry and parking space, the development is affected completely by their development.

Development and popular level of new energy industry will affect the automotive oil pan industry in future. In future, composites materials will displace cast aluminum and stamped steel in engine oil pans.

And engine oil pans, at least in North America, appear to be evolving from nonstructural to structural designs.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Automotive Oil Pan

will register a 2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1680 million by 2023, from US$ 1500 million in 2017.

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Heavy truck

Microbus

Family car

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate in each application, can Automotive Automotive Oil Pan Components Manufacturers

Compact Vehicle

Mid-Sized Vehicle

Premium Vehicle

Luxury Vehicle

Commercial Vehicles

Sport Utility Vehicle

