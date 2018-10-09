Bacteriological Testing Market to Register Strong Growth at CAGR 7.72% by 2023 | Global Key Players – Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bureau Veritas, SGS India, Agilent Technologies

The Bacteriological Testing Market was worth USD 7.66 billion in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 14.96 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.72% during the forecast period. The worldwide increase in incidences of foodborne diseases, usage of stringent rules regarding safety of food in developed economies, and increment in rates of microbial defilement in water reservoirs because of more industrial and urban waste are the components driving this market.

Competitive Insights:

The market is extensively competitive with leading players such as Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bureau Veritas, SGS India, Agilent Technologies, ALS, Romer Labs, Merck & Co and Bio-Rad Laboratories. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Bacteriological Testing Market is segmented as follows-

By Bacteria:

Salmonella

Listeria

Coliform

Campylobacter

Legionella

Others

By Technology:

Rapid

Traditional

By Component:

Consumables & reagents

Instruments

Test kits

By End User:

Pharmaceutical

Food & beverage

Cosmetics

Water

Component Outlook and Trend Analysis:

On the basis of component the market has been fragmented into test kits, consumables & reagents, and instruments. In 2016 this market was commanded by the instruments fragment. The predominance of instruments is owing to the advent of complex and enhanced advancements, expanded adequacy of instruments, and high cost of such instruments when compared with different parts. The market for consumables and reagents is anticipated to be the quickest developing amid the figure time frame. Consumables and reagents are fundamental parts to be used to take after the set compliances of equipment. In this way, expanding specialized and administrative multifaceted nature and their wide use in various instruments is driving this market.

Regional outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America represented the biggest share of the overall industry in the bacteriological testing market. The prevailing share of this area is credited to the stringency of food security controls and laws relating to nutritious substance and marking in the area. It has the most astounding number of testing research centers among all districts and tests the most number of bacteriological examples. The development of the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be the speediest in the upcoming years, and is driven by Australia, China, and Southeast Asian nations, as these nations are ending up more conscious of nourishment security and are actualizing controls for their testing.

