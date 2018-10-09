Global HPV Vaccines Market Research Report till 2025: Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report

09th October 2018 – The Global HPV Vaccines Market size is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. A vaccine used to prevent genital warts, anal cancer, cervical cancer, vulvar cancer, and vaginal cancer caused by certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV). It is also used to prevent lesions that are caused by those viruses and that can lead to anal, cervical, vulvar, or vaginal cancer. Also called human papillomavirus vaccine.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) causes cervical cancer, which is the fourth most common cancer in women, with apredictable 266,000 deaths and 528,000 new cases in 2012. A large majority (around 85%) of the global load occurs in the less developed regions, where it accounts for almost 12% of all female cancers.

HPV vaccine is an inactivated (not live) vaccine which protects against four major types of HPV. These include two types that cause about 70% of cervical cancer and two types that cause about 90% of genital warts. HPV vaccine can prevent most genital warts and most cases of cervical cancer. Human papillomaviruses (HPVs) are a group of more than 200 related viruses. More than 40 HPV types can be easily spread through direct sexual contact, from the skin and mucous membranes of infected people to the skin and mucous membranes of their partners. They can be spread by vaginal, anal, and oral sex. Other HPV types are responsible for non-genital warts, which are not sexually transmitted. There is no treatment for HPV infection, but the conditions it causes can be treated.

Based on type, the HPV vaccine market size is classified into Low risk HPVs, and High risk HPVs. Low risk HPVs, which do not cause cancer but can cause skin warts, precisely known as condylomata acuminate, are found on or around the genitals and anus. For example, HPV types 6 and 11 cause 90% of all genital warts. HPV types 6 and 11 also cause recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, a disease in which benign tumors grow in the air passages leading from the nose and mouth into the lungs.

High-risk HPVs which can cause cancer. About a dozen high-risk HPV types have been identified. Two of these, HPV types 16 and 18, are responsible for most HPV-caused cancers. On the basis of vaccines, the global market size is classified into bivalent and a quadrivalent vaccine. Both vaccines are highly effective in preventing infection with virus types 16 and 18, which are together responsible for almost 70% of cervical cancer cases globally. The vaccines are also highly effective in preventing precancerous cervical lesions caused by these virus types.

The quadrivalent vaccine is also highly effective in averting anogenital warts, a common genital disease which is practically always caused by infection with HPV types 6 and 11. Data from clinical trials and initial post-marketing surveillance conducted in several continents show both vaccines to be safe. On the basis of application, the HPV vaccines market size is classified into pediatric, adult, and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Merck

GSK

Walvax

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

2-Valent Vaccine

4-Valent Vaccine

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Research & Academic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of HPV Vaccines in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

