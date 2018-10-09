Graphite Electrodes Market is Expected to Increase to USD 12.15 billion by 2023

Crystal Market Research details out informative data related Graphite Electrodes Market which anticipated to garner major market share. This Research Report provides the newest realistic data useful for future worldwide business trend.

Market Trend Outlook

The Graphite Electrodes Market was worth USD 9.23 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 12.15 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.10% during the forecast period. Graphite cathodes are huge cylindrical structures composed of needle coke (petroleum coke). These electrodes are accessible in large or small measurements for applications involving high-temperature and high-force. Graphite electrodes are mostly used for the production of steel in electric circular arc furnaces. They are used as a part of steel refining and purifying procedures. The key usage of graphite electrodes is in producing non-ferrous metals and steel. Characteristics, for example, low electrical conductivity, high resistance to heat, protection from thermal shock, and low chemical reactivity are foreseen to boost the interest for graphite chemical.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are Graphite India Ltd, Tokai Carbon, GrafTech, Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co, Nippon Carbon Co Ltd, Showa Denko, SEC CARBON, HEG Ltd, Nantong Yangzi Carbon and Kaifeng Carbon Co. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Segmentation

The Graphite Electrodes Market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product the market is segmented into High Power (HP), Regular Power (RP), Ultra-high Power (UHP) out of which the ultra-high power segment represented the major share of the market in 2017. It is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. By Application the market is segmented into Fused Materials, Inverted, Chemical Processing, Steel and Nonferrous Metals out of which the Steel & non-ferrous metal and fused materials were the main application segments in 2017 and are anticipated to dominate market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is the main region of the graphite electrodes market. Europe and North America hold major shares of the worldwide graphite electrode market. The demand for graphite anodes extended quickly in Asia Pacific in 2017 inferable from change in Chinese government controls. Asia Pacific is a major locale of the graphite terminals market because of high usage and creation of graphite cathodes in Japan, China, and India. Steel and non-ferrous metals are a significant application section in Asia inferable from the area’s high share in steel making.

