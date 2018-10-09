No More Job Stress – IIADM’s Guarantee/Assurance/Pledgewith A New Branch Coming Soon in Bhiwani, Haryana

<p>Indian Institute of Advanced Digital Marketing –

decides to widen its horizon by opening one more branch.</p>

<p>Come November and the young generation of Bhiwani will have a new career option to turn their

attention towards. Mr. Jeetender Singh, CEO and the founder of IIADM has decided to add another wing

to his present achievements by opening a new <a href="https://iiadm.in/digital-marketing-course-

institute-in-bhiwani-haryana/">Digital Marketing Training Institute in Bhiwani</a>.</p>

<p>These days students have to travel far from their hometown to study further and get a worthy job

and same happens with the job seekers. But that will not happen anymore as with this new branch of

IIADM coming up in Bhiwani students can stay near their home and excel their computer skills by

enrolling for various courses being offered.</p>

<p>Digital Marketing is the latest and most unexplored field in the current market with countless job

opportunities and endless advantages. Age and qualification is not something that can stop anyone from

learning digital marketing.Seeing the successof Digital Marketing training in Delhi and other metro cities

Mr. Jitender Singh feels that other States are yet to taste its benefits.</p>

<p>Besides offering an Advanced Digital Marketing Training which covers all the mandatory topics,

IIADM also offers individual courses like</p>

<p><strong>Search Engine Optimization</strong> – wherein trainees will be taught about how to

optimize a website and get it on the top of a search engine result page.</p>

<p><strong>Social Media Marketing</strong> – wherein it will be taught to market a product, a

brand over various social media platform</p>

<p><strong>Google Adwords</strong> – wherein trainees will be taught about how they can

promote their brand or products over Google and its partners.</p>

<p><strong>Google Analytics</strong> – with which the trainees will learn to retrieve the data

regarding what, where, which and how many visitorshave visited their website and then analyze as

what’s working for the website and what’s not.</p>

<p><strong>Blogging and Adsense</strong> – wherein trainees will be taught about content

writing, writing and promoting their blogs, articles etc. and how they can earn money from Google by

playing advertisements over their websites.</p>

<p>Depending upon their need and requirement one can decide the course that will be the best for

them. Not just the training but IIADM also guarantees a 100% job assistance.</p>

<p>Not only the students but the professionals and the business owners can also take the advantage of

this training. For professionals learning the advanced digital marketing course would mean enhancing

their knowledge and moving a step forward in their career growth. For the business owners this training

will help them in learning the new and correct marketing techniques in order to get the best returns on

investment.</p>

<p>IIADM in the past 2 years has already trained more than 1000 students and got them placed

successfully. Our students are a proof of the knowledge that we are imparting and what we have

achieved so far and will continue to achieve in the future.</p>

<p>So, gear up and grab this lifechanging opportunity.</p>

<p> </p>

<p>For more information log on to: <a href="http://www.iiadm.in">www.iiadm.in</a>