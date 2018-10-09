Teen Girl Self-Esteem Book Recently Released

Meagan Trayler Releases “Self-Esteem: The Teen Girl’s Journey to Self-Worth, Body Image, Mr. Right, and Being Your Whole You”

Without a healthy self-esteem, accomplishing even small things in life can be extremely difficult, especially as a teen. Fortunately, author Meagan Traylor is coming to the rescue with her new book, “Self-Esteem: The Teen Girl’s Journey to Self-Worth, Body Image, Mr. Right, and Being Your Whole You” that tackles this problem head-on.

It’s no secret, that many teen girls have serious issues with self-esteem. Far from a minor problem, this can lead to all kinds of poor decision-making, that can make life seriously more complicated in, potentially, all the worst ways. The good news is that help is out there for those who know where to look. A great place to start, and get some very valuable advice, is the new book from Meagan Trayler “Self-Esteem: The Teen Girl’s Journey to Self-Worth, Body Image, Mr. Right, and Being Your Whole You”. Recently released, the new book is available in both Kindle and paperback editions on Amazon.com.

“My goal is to encourage girls to find their self-esteem through embracing themselves and their God-given worth,” commented Trayler.

According to the author, some key topics in “Self-Esteem: The Teen Girl’s Journey to Self-Worth, Body Image, Mr. Right, and Being Your Whole You”, include identifying the only source of true self-worth; learning how to be a whole person, ideas on focusing on pursuing excellence and continual growth; building the courage to embrace individuality and uniqueness; finding the strength to face fears; easy-to-follow tips that can help build confidence; thoughts on how to correctly identify the potential to look for in a guy; and how to consider and figure out the all-important question, “Am I a whole person?”.

Early feedback for the book has been extremely positive.

A recent reader remarked, in a five-star review, “I loved this book! Meagan covers issues that many teenage girls struggle with and she writes in a way so that it seems she’s sitting directly in front of you and is having a personal conversation with you. She covers confidence, true self-worth, and talks about doubt and how to stop bullying yourself when it comes to being insecure. I have never found a devotional that was so relatable in every chapter and I now consider her as my favorite Christian author. Her devotional changed a lot of areas of my life because she addressed issues that many Christian girls deal with. Bravo, Mrs. Trayler and I will be waiting for the next book to come out and be buying this one as well!”

